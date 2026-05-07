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Senate Resolution 318 Printer's Number 1714

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - industries, through plant research, conservation and the

promotion of resilient and sustainable growing practices; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens are essential drivers of workforce

and economic development, supporting more than 2,000 full-time

employees in this Commonwealth, driving more than $500 million

into this Commonwealth's economy and supporting $164 million in

combined operating budgets; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens in this Commonwealth serve as

destinations for recreation, tourism and community engagement,

welcoming more than 4.2 million visitors annually, which is on

par with professional sports league attendance; and

WHEREAS, One third of these visitors are from out of town,

producing millions in visitor spending throughout our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens are vital to feeding humanity and

bring together diverse expertise, approaches and solutions that

are essential for biodiversity in food and agriculture; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens are involved in education and

research and development efforts that bring together schools,

government, industry and nonprofits to cultivate a healthy world

through landscapes, gardens and plants while providing hands-on

learning opportunities for students, educators and the public;

and

WHEREAS, Public gardens prioritize open green space and

conservation by preserving thousands of acres of natural

resources through conservation, restored forests, improved

watersheds and healthy private working lands; and

WHEREAS, Public gardens have a positive impact on personal

health and well-being by providing welcoming spaces for

recreation, reflection and connection with nature; and

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Senate Resolution 318 Printer's Number 1714

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