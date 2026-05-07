Senate Resolution 318 Printer's Number 1714
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - industries, through plant research, conservation and the
promotion of resilient and sustainable growing practices; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens are essential drivers of workforce
and economic development, supporting more than 2,000 full-time
employees in this Commonwealth, driving more than $500 million
into this Commonwealth's economy and supporting $164 million in
combined operating budgets; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens in this Commonwealth serve as
destinations for recreation, tourism and community engagement,
welcoming more than 4.2 million visitors annually, which is on
par with professional sports league attendance; and
WHEREAS, One third of these visitors are from out of town,
producing millions in visitor spending throughout our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens are vital to feeding humanity and
bring together diverse expertise, approaches and solutions that
are essential for biodiversity in food and agriculture; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens are involved in education and
research and development efforts that bring together schools,
government, industry and nonprofits to cultivate a healthy world
through landscapes, gardens and plants while providing hands-on
learning opportunities for students, educators and the public;
and
WHEREAS, Public gardens prioritize open green space and
conservation by preserving thousands of acres of natural
resources through conservation, restored forests, improved
watersheds and healthy private working lands; and
WHEREAS, Public gardens have a positive impact on personal
health and well-being by providing welcoming spaces for
recreation, reflection and connection with nature; and
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