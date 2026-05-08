Consumer Alert: Beware of DMV Text Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 8, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians about a recurring text message scam impersonating the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV).

“This scam is not new, and we’re seeing criminals continue to use it to take advantage of North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you get this text, delete it and block the sender. State agencies will never text you and demand payment.”

Scammers are sending fake text messages claiming you have an unpaid traffic citation and demanding payment. They may threaten that your driver’s license will be suspended or your vehicle registration will be canceled if you do not pay right away. These messages are fake and designed to pressure you into acting quickly.

If you receive this scam text:

Don’t click on any links.

Block the number and delete the message.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov and the North Carolina Department of Justice at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint. When you report scam texts to our office, it gives us helpful information to investigate the source of these texts.

If you are unsure whether you have an unpaid traffic citation, contact the NCDMV directly at 919-715-7000.

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