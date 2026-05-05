Consumer Alert: Watch Out for Scam Calls Targeting Professional Licensees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is alerting licensed professionals across North Carolina about scam calls targeting their licenses and impersonating representatives of state licensing boards.

The callers often have publicly available information like a name, license number, or professional identification number, which they use to sound legitimate. They may then falsely claim the licensee is under criminal investigation and use that pressure to demand personal or financial information.

“These scammers do their homework. They’ll have your license number and enough real details to make the call sound plausible, and then they’ll tell you you’re under investigation to scare you into paying or handing over personal information,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “No licensing board operates that way. If you get a call like this, hang up and call the board directly using the number on its website.”

Licensees should follow these tips to protect themselves:

Don’t rely on caller ID to determine if the caller is trustworthy. Modern technology allows scammers to change what appears on your caller ID, making it look like the call is coming from the licensing board. If you receive a suspicious call, don’t trust the number shown. Look up the official phone number and call the agency directly.

Modern technology allows scammers to change what appears on your caller ID, making it look like the call is coming from the licensing board. If you receive a suspicious call, don’t trust the number shown. Look up the official phone number and call the agency directly. Don’t hand over your personal or financial information. Government agencies will not demand payment or personal information over the phone. Be cautious of this, and when in doubt, hang up and contact the board directly.

Government agencies will not demand payment or personal information over the phone. Be cautious of this, and when in doubt, hang up and contact the board directly. If you receive a suspicious call, report it to your licensing agency. And if you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with our office’s Consumer Protection Division at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

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