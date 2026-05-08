CBP Announces 37 Additional Partnerships for New and Expanded Services

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection made tentative selections for new Reimbursable Services Agreements that will promote cross-border trade and essential travel to the United States in late October.

“The CBP Reimbursable Services Program is a crucial program that ensures trade and travel continue at remote locations without delay,” said CBP Office of Field Operations Executive Assistance Commissioner Diane Sabatino. “We greatly value the partnerships that make these essential services possible.”

This vital program allows private sector and state/local governments to reimburse CBP for additional inspection services that wouldn’t otherwise be available, such as services at airport arrival times that go beyond standard operational hours or staffing levels. Under the Reimbursable Services Agreement, mandatory services such as customs, agricultural processing, border security services, immigration inspections, and cargo traffic and international traveler arrivals in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, support services at ports of entry can be expanded.

These public-private partnerships allow approved private sector and state and local government entities to reimburse CBP for expanded services for incoming commercial Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

CBP has expanded the Reimbursable Services Program to include 635 stakeholders since the program’s inception in 2013. The program has provided more than 1.9 million additional processing hours at the request of CBP’s partners, accounting for processing more than 23.2 million travelers and more than 2.4 million personal and commercial vehicles.

Reimbursable Service Agreements are authorized by Section 481 of The Homeland Security Act of 2002. The statute includes several limitations at CBP-serviced airports. Reimbursable services are limited to overtime costs and support services for airports with 100,000 or more arriving international passengers annually. Airports with fewer than 100,000 arriving international passengers annually may offset CBP for the salaries and expenses of not more than five full-time equivalent CBP officers. Reimbursable Service Agreements will not replace existing services.

The entities selected for Reimbursable Service Agreements in the air environment were:

Air Bravo Corporation (MBS International Airport);

Air Transport International (Wilmington International Airport);

Airmedic Inc. (Albany International Airport; Wilmington International Airport; Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Burlington International Airport);

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Hector International Airport; Grand Forks International Airport; Duluth International Airport);

Clearsky Aviation, LLC (H L Sonny Callahan Airport; Mobile International Airport; Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field);

Constellation Productions, Inc. (St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport);

Corporate Aviation Group, LLC (DeKalb-Peachtree Airport; Fulton County Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Cobb County International Airport);

DB Integrations LLC (Lehigh Valley International Airport);

EVA Airways Corporation (Seattle–Tacoma International Airport);

ExcelAire, LLC (New Orleans Lakefront Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Wilmington International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field; Oakland International Airport; King County International Airport - Boeing Field; George Bush Intercontinental Airport);

F.S. Air Service Inc dba Plus One Air (Orlando International Airport; Fulton County Airport; Charleston International Airport; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Jacksonville International Airport; St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Nashville International Airport; Treasure Coast International Airport);

FG Aviation (St. Louis Lambert International Airport; Philadelphia International Airport);

Fly Level Barcelona LH S.L. (John F. Kennedy International Airport; Newark Liberty International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Boston Logan International Airport);

Global Air Charters Inc. (Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport; Teterboro Airport; Bangor International Airport; El Paso International Airport; Denver International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Wilmington Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport; Lehigh Valley International Airport);

GWorld Management LLC (Teterboro Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Tucson International Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Bangor International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Orlando International Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport);

Huntsville - Madison County Airport Authority (Huntsville International Airport);

iRecover US (Sioux Falls Regional Airport);

Jet OUT, Inc (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; General Mitchell International Airport);

Kongaire LLC (Piedmont Triad International Airport);

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij N.V. (Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport);

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd (Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport);

Liberty Jet Management Corporation (Francis S. Gabreski Airport; Republic Airport; Teterboro Airport; Westchester County Airport; Pittsburgh International Airport; General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Long Island MacArthur Airport);

New Terminal One at JFK, LLC (John F. Kennedy International Airport);

Premier Jet Services, LLC (James M Cox Dayton International Airport);

Redstar Havacılık Hizmetleri A.S. DBA Redstar Aviation (Oakland International Airport; Duluth International Airport; St. Louis Lambert International Airport; Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport; Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Portsmouth International Airport at Pease; Tampa International Airport);

Talon Air, LLC. (Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; DeKalb-Peachtree Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; Fulton County Airport; Bangor International Airport; Republic Airport);

Tenaska Inc. (Eppley Airfield);

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company (Philadelphia International Airport);

Gate City Aviation, LLC (McGhee Tyson Airport; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; DeKalb-Peachtree Airport; Nashville International Airport; Fulton County Airport; Palm Beach International Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport);

International Jet Aviation Services, Inc. (San Diego International Airport; Teterboro Airport; King County International Airport - Boeing Field; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport; Miami International Airport; Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport);

Maximus Global Services, LLC (Orlando International Airport; Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Washington Dulles International Airport; Baltimore/Washington International Airport; Harry Reid International Airport; Miami International Airport).

The entities selected for Reimbursable Service Agreements in the sea environment were:

Caribe Nautical Services, Inc. (Key West, FL);

Cory Brothers (USA) Inc. (Wilmington, DE);

Oahu Marine LLC (Hilo, HI; Kahului, HI; Kona, HI; Honolulu; Kalaeloa, HI);

Port Logistics Terminal Operations doing business as Port Logistics Refrigerated Services (Tampa, FL);

Tricon Steamship Agency, Inc (Gramercy, LA; New Orleans; Baton Rouge, LA);

Tropical Shipping USA, LLC (West Palm Beach, FL).

CBP used a rigorous, multi-layered process to evaluate selectees’ proposals and ensure compatibility with CBP’s mission priorities.

The reimbursable services authority is a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy, and will allow CBP to provide new or expanded services at domestic ports of entry reimbursed by the partner entity.