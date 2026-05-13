Chicago CBP intercepts 269 fire conversion switches and suppressors in the month of April

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at Chicago-area international air cargo facilities and officers at the International Mail Facility in Chicago have had a busy month of April stopping shipments containing weapons modification devices.

During the month of April, Chicago CBP stopped a total of 107 shipments carrying various parts used to modify weapons to either make them fully automatic or suppress the sound made by a gunshot. Of those 107 shipments, 100 concealed a total of 255 pistol automatic fire conversion switches, and seven contained a total of 14 suppressors. All the seizures were from China and were heading to various locations throughout the U.S.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to exercise vigilance in all mail environments; and their inspectional experience coupled with an exercise of keen observational techniques resulted in these seizures,” said Chicago Field Office’s Acting Director of Field Operations Michael Pfeiffer. “These illicit attempted importation of weapon modification devices pose a danger to our communities. CBP’s dedication and attention to detail when scrutinizing cargo protects our nation.”

Pistol automatic fire conversion switches are illegal devices, to use or possess, which convert standard semi-automatic handguns to fully automatic. It allows the user to pull and hold the trigger to fire the maximum amount of ammunition. These devices can be ordered online or made by 3-D printers. Suppressors, or silencers, are muzzle devices controlling the sound when a gun is fired. Suppressors are legal in 42 states and illegal in eight states: California, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

The importation of these items is restricted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Many of these were undeclared, mis-manifested, or lacked any ATF importation approvals.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

CBP’s border security mission is led by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations at 328 ports of entry. Please visit CBP Ports of Entry to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders. Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.