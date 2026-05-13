Detroit Border Patrol leads the way: Highest drug seizures along the Northern Border

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol’s Detroit Sector led all northern border sectors in drug seizures since 2019.

CBP FILE - Drugs and a firearm seized in 2024

A recent General Accountability Office report examined seven years’ worth of data from U.S. Border Patrol’s northern border sectors – Spokane, Blaine, Havre, Grand Forks, Detroit, Buffalo, Houlton, and Swanton. These eight sectors protect a combined 4,000 miles of border with Canada across 13 states.

The report, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Resources Deployed and Challenges Faced in Securing the Northern Border,” highlighted Detroit Sector’s critical role in safeguarding the nation’s border with Canada. These statistics include arrests and seizures that Border Patrol made in partnership with state, federal, and local taskforces.

From fiscal year 2019 through March 31, 2026, Detroit Sector recorded 681 narcotics seizures — more than any other U.S. Border Patrol Northern Border sector. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, Detroit Sector agents averaged 150 narcotics seizures per year over the last two full fiscal years. Reflecting sustained and significant enforcement activity across the Detroit Sector’s area of responsibility which covers Michigan and Ohio.

“Ours is a challenging environment, with both narrow waterways and the expansive Great Lakes, as well as high traffic corridors near major population centers and transportation routes that are attractive to smuggling and criminal organizations,” said Detroit Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr. “No matter the challenge, Detroit Sector agents continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to safeguard our communities and uphold the security of the United States. Their dedication and vigilance are unwavering, and I am proud of the professionalism and resolve they demonstrate in protecting our nation’s northern frontier. This commitment is shared across all northern border sectors, where teams work tirelessly every day to keep America safe.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

U.S. Border Patrol’s Detroit Sector covers approximately 863 maritime miles of the Northern Border and includes stations in Detroit, Gibraltar, Marysville, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Port Clinton, Ohio.