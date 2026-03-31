Aubry Dameron Named Partner at Springer Lyle & Dameron

Pictured left to right: Aubry Dameron, Frank Lyle and Darby Dean.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springer Lyle & Dameron L.L.P. is pleased to announce that Aubry Dameron has been named a partner in the firm. Aubry began her career with Springer & Lyle in 2016 and has played a key role in the firm’s growth. Her practice focuses on business and probate litigation, estate planning and civil and criminal appeals.“Aubry has been an integral part of our firm for many years,” said Frank Lyle, managing partner at Springer Lyle & Dameron. “Her work ethic, analytical ability, and commitment to our clients make her exceptionally well suited for this role. We are proud to welcome her as a partner.”Aubry Dameron earned her Bachelor of Science from Sul Ross University, a Master of Science in Mathematics from Texas A&M University, and her Juris Doctor from SMU Dedman School of Law. She is active in the legal community as a member of the Denton County Bar Association and is the immediate past-president of the Denton Bar. She also participates in pro-bono efforts supporting access to legal services.“I am so appreciative of all the opportunities that Frank Lyle and Jeff Springer have given me to grow in my legal career,” said Aubry Dameron. “They have been mentors to me and now I will have the opportunity to carry on Jeff’s legacy in working with Frank. I hope to be able to mentor other young lawyers as they have me, and to be an advocate for the needs of our clients at the highest levels.”Springer Lyle & Dameron is a preeminent rated law firm by Martindale Hubble. It is an advocacy firm found in 1996 and represents individuals and businesses in serious legal disputes, including personal injury, civil litigation, probate matters, mediation and appeals. The firm works with clients all across Texas and beyond.For more information, please visit https://SpringerLyleDameron.com or call (940) 370-4033.

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