New resource available to answer Red Snapper season questions

Have questions about the upcoming Red Snapper season? The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has answers in an FAQ list on its Red Snapper Season webpage.

North Carolina is one of four Southeastern states that received a Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries to explore whether states can collect near real-time data to monitor the Red Snapper fishery. The 2026 Red Snapper season will open for 62 days, July 1 – Aug. 31, for anglers willing to participate in this pilot project.

The FAQ page answers questions like:

Q: Do I have to record my Red Snapper catch?

A: Yes. Private recreational anglers must use the VESL app to record their Red Snapper harvest and discard information to participate in the 2026 Red Snapper season. For-hire operations who qualify must have a current federal permit and record their harvest and discard information through their appropriate reporting program.

Q: How does a for-hire operation qualify?

A: A for-hire operation must have had a valid federal Charter Vessel/Headboat Snapper Grouper Permit at any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025 to qualify for the Red Snapper season pilot project. Q: Can my for-hire operation participate if I get a federal Charter Vessel/Headboat Snapper Grouper Permit before July 1?

A: Only charter/headboat captains/owners who held a South Atlantic Charter/Headboat Snapper Grouper Permit during the 2025 calendar year may participate in the 2026 Red Snapper season pilot project. Those who meet this qualification must have a federal permit that is valid during the July 1 – Aug. 31, 2026 season.

Q: Can I gig or spear a Red Snapper during the open season?

A: No. The 2026 Red Snapper season is for hook-and-line only.

The Division of Marine Fisheries will update the FAQ list as needed until the end of the Red Snapper season.

Private anglers participating in the pilot project will be required to download the VESL mobile application and record their Red Snapper harvest and discard information through the app. Anglers must keep a copy of the EFP (available through the app) with them while fishing for Red Snapper.

Charter and headboat owners/operators must fill out an online request form to receive a copy of the EFP. Those captains must continue to report their Red Snapper harvest and discards through the NOAA reporting system they already use.

2026 North Carolina Red Snapper Season Information:

Dates: July 1 – Aug. 31

Gear: Recreational hook and line only

Size limit: None

Bag limits:

Private Recreational – 1 fish per person or 4 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive)

Charter Boat (up to 6 passengers) – 1 fish per person or 4 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive)

Headboat (Greater than 6 passengers) – 1 fish per person or 20 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive) This project does not impact commercial Red Snapper management.



The Red Snapper season pilot project is supported by a $300,000 grant from Yamaha Rightwaters, a conservation program from Yamaha Motors focused on sustaining marine resources and recreational fishing opportunities.

For more information, go to the Division’s Red Snapper Season webpage or email RedSnapper.EFP@deq.nc.gov.