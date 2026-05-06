North Carolina Mining Commission to meet May 12
The N.C. Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on May 12 in Raleigh for its regular quarterly meeting.
Members of the public may attend in person or join inline via Webex.
An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
Mining Commission Meeting
- When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
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WebEx Meeting Link
- Access code: 2430 754 5627
- Webinar password:MC_Q2_Att
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Join by phone: 415-655-0003
- Access Code: 2430 754 5627
- Password: 62062821
To learn more about the Commission, or to view the agenda and related documents, visit N.C. Mining Commission | NC DEQ.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
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