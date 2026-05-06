North Carolina Mining Commission to meet May 12

The N.C. Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on May 12 in Raleigh for its regular quarterly meeting.

Members of the public may attend in person or join inline via Webex.

An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Mining Commission Meeting

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12

1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604 WebEx Meeting Link Access code: 2430 754 5627

Webinar password: MC_Q2_Att

MC_Q2_Att Join by phone: 415-655-0003 Access Code: 2430 754 5627 Password: 62062821

415-655-0003

To learn more about the Commission, or to view the agenda and related documents, visit N.C. Mining Commission | NC DEQ.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.