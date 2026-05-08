InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Biodegradable Waste Bag for Organic Waste Management Applications

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randi M. of Fresno, CA is the creator of the Green Goddess, an organic bag or pouch used for the disposal of food waste and other organic materials. The biodegradable bag system is engineered to decompose in response to moisture and organic byproducts, offering an alternative to conventional plastic waste liners that persist in landfills and natural environments.Conventional plastic waste bags are widely used for the disposal of organic materials despite their long degradation timelines, which can extend for decades under landfill conditions. Improper disposal can also result in plastic entering natural ecosystems, where it poses risks to wildlife and contributes to environmental pollution. The Green Goddess bag challenges these issues and provides a much more environmentally friendly alternative.The bag is constructed from organic, biodegradable materials designed to maintain structural integrity during initial use while enabling accelerated degradation once exposed to moisture, condensation, and organic fluids typically generated during waste decomposition. An integrated organic wax coating provides temporary resistance to leakage during handling and transport, while still allowing the material to break down over time under appropriate environmental conditions.The bag incorporates a reinforced base to improve load-bearing performance and enable upright positioning during filling. A drawstring closure system facilitates secure containment and handling. The design is compatible with existing organic waste collection systems, including green waste bins used in municipal composting and regulatory compliance programs. Once disposed, the bag and its contents are intended to degrade together to reduce long-term accumulation of waste.Key features and benefits include:• Biodegradable Material Composition: Constructed entirely from organic materials designed to break down under exposure to moisture and organic waste byproducts.• Moisture-Activated Degradation Mechanism: Material structure responds to fluids and condensation by initiating dissolution and enables the bag to decompose alongside its contents.• Leak-Resistant Organic Wax Coating: Temporary barrier helps contain liquids during handling while maintaining overall biodegradability.• Compatibility with Waste Management Systems: Designed for use with residential and commercial organic waste programs to support compliance with local and state disposal regulations.Green Goddess is designed to address these challenges by aligning material performance with the lifecycle of organic waste, ultimately reducing residual waste volume, and supporting more sustainable waste management practices.Randi filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Green Goddess product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Green Goddess can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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