TrackStat Launches AI Receptionist ‘Jaz’ With Direct Chiropractic EHR Integration

Naota Hashimoto, DC TrackStat AI Automation Suite

New tool captures missed calls, answers patient questions, and schedules appointments directly inside existing EHR workflows — using practice-specific data.

Every missed call is a potential missed patient,” said Naota Hashimoto, D.C., founder of TrackStat. “Jaz doesn’t just take a message — it actually schedules the patient the way your front desk would.” — Naota Hashimoto, D.C

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrackStat, an AI automation suite for chiropractic and physical therapy practices, has launched Jaz, an AI receptionist that integrates directly with chiropractic and physical therapy electronic health record systems to handle missed calls, answer patient questions and schedule appointments without requiring staff involvement.

Unlike standalone chatbots or generic answering services, Jaz uses retrieval-augmented generation — a method that draws from a practice’s own approved knowledge base and live EHR data — to respond accurately to common patient inquiries. The system books and reschedules appointments according to the office’s own scheduling rules, operating the same way an in-office staff member would rather than through an external calendar workaround.

The release addresses a persistent operational gap in chiropractic clinics. Missed calls from prospective patients that go unreturned often mean lost visits and lower retention. Front-desk staff in busy practices also field a high volume of routine scheduling requests that pull attention away from patients already in the office. Jaz is designed to close both gaps automatically, around the clock, by working inside the schedule rather than alongside it.

“Every missed call is a potential missed patient,” said Naota Hashimoto, D.C., founder of TrackStat and a former chiropractor. “Jaz doesn’t just take a message — it actually schedules the patient the way your front desk would, using the information already in your system. We built this because we lived with the problem firsthand.”

Jaz is designed to work alongside chiropractic and physical therapy platforms already in use, including ChiroTouch, Prompt, Jane App, Genesis, ClinicMind, IntakeQ and HighLevel. Because it connects directly to existing EHR data, practices avoid the double data entry and sync errors that typically arise when layering a third-party tool onto existing workflows.

TrackStat positions Jaz as part of its broader all-in-one platform, which covers appointment reminders, patient reactivation, online scheduling, review management, intake forms, practice analytics and staff workflow automation. For practices weighing the cost of additional front-desk staffing or after-hours coverage, Jaz offers an alternative that operates continuously without incremental labor costs. Consolidating tools on one platform also reduces the overhead of managing multiple vendor subscriptions.

TrackStat serves chiropractic and physical therapy clinics ranging from solo practitioners and husband-and-wife practices to multi-location and multi-disciplinary groups across the United States, with concentration in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and neighboring states.

Chiropractors and clinic owners can watch a full product demonstration at trackstat.org/#form.

FAQ

What is TrackStat’s AI receptionist, Jaz?

Jaz is TrackStat’s AI receptionist for chiropractic and physical therapy practices. It helps capture missed calls, answer common patient questions, and schedule or reschedule appointments directly inside the clinic’s existing EHR workflow.

How is Jaz different from a chatbot or answering service?

Unlike generic chatbots or outside answering services, Jaz uses practice-approved information and live EHR data to respond in a way that reflects the clinic’s own rules, schedule, and workflows. It is designed to operate more like an in-office front desk assistant, not a separate calendar or message-taking tool.

Who is Jaz designed for?

Jaz is built for chiropractic and physical therapy practices, including solo providers, husband-and-wife clinics, multi-provider offices, and multi-location groups. It is especially useful for practices that want to reduce missed-call losses, ease front-desk workload, and avoid adding another disconnected software tool.

About TrackStat

TrackStat is an AI automation suite designed for chiropractic practices. The platform helps clinics make EHR data actionable through tools for patient communication, appointment scheduling, reactivation, reviews, analytics and workflow automation. Founded by Naota Hashimoto, D.C., TrackStat integrates with leading chiropractic EHR systems including ChiroTouch, Prompt, Jane App, Genesis, ClinicMind and IntakeQ. It serves solo practitioners, multi-provider clinics and multi-location chiropractic groups across the United States. Learn more at trackstat.org.

Chiropractors and clinic owners can watch a full product demonstration at trackstat.org/#form.

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