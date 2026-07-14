Pharmalynk Marketplace Expands HSA/FSA-Eligible Health Shopping as Home Care Grows

Pharmalynk Logo Pharmalynk Marketplace Trusted Source for OTC Healthcare Products

Online health and wellness store lets shoppers use pre-tax dollars on qualifying rapid tests, glucose monitors and everyday care products through Truemed.

More families are managing health from home, they should not have to choose between convenience and using the benefits. Opening more of our catalog to HSA and FSA removes a real barrier at checkout.” — Lalit Sorathia, Founder and CEO of Pharmalynk Marketplace.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmalynk Marketplace has expanded its range of HSA/FSA eligible products, letting U.S. shoppers use pre-tax health dollars on at-home tests, health tech and wellness items as home-based care grows.

The expansion works through Truemed, a payment partner that verifies eligibility at checkout on https://store.pharmalynk.com. Qualifying items span the retailer's Testing & Screening, Health Tech, Diabetes Care, and First Aid & Safety categories. Truemed is for qualified customers; HSA/FSA tax savings vary.

"More families are managing their health from home, and they should not have to choose between convenience and using the benefits they already pay for," said Lalit Sorathia, Founder and CEO of Pharmalynk Marketplace. "Opening more of our catalog to HSA and FSA dollars removes a real barrier at checkout."

The catalog includes rapid tests from brands including iHealth, Flowflex, and Abbott BinaxNOW. It also carries continuous glucose monitors — wearable sensors that track blood sugar, along with recovery devices from Therabody, Hyperice, Hume Health, iRestore and many more.

Pharmalynk Marketplace supports the expansion with same-day shipping on all orders, free shipping on orders over $250, and an autoship subscription program that saves customers up to 15% with flexible pause, swap and cancel options. The health and wellness store serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide and holds a 4.9/5 average Google customer rating.

"Our goal is simple: keep prices low, ship the same day, and answer the phone when customers call," Sorathia said. "HSA and FSA eligibility is one more way to make home health care easier to afford."

Shoppers can browse HSA/FSA eligible products, wellness bundles online and the full catalog at https://store.pharmalynk.com. Wholesale inquiries are also accepted through the online store.

About Pharmalynk Marketplace

Pharmalynk Marketplace is an online retailer of OTC healthcare, wellness and medical products based in Anaheim Hills, Calif. Its catalog covers testing and screening, health tech, diabetes care, supplements, personal care, and first aid from brands including Solawave, iHealth, Therabody, Cymbiotika, Neuro, Goli Nutrition and Momentous. The company offers same-day shipping on all orders, low pricing, responsive customer service, and HSA/FSA payment on qualifying products through Truemed. Learn more at https://store.pharmalynk.com.

Media Contact

Lalit Sorathia Pharmalynk Marketplace https://store.pharmalynk.com



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