BRIDGE Update: May 8, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners will now be holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 13, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation / Support Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 13, 9–10 a.m. CDT.

District / NDDPI Data Sharing Agreements

District superintendents can expect to receive their new data‑sharing agreements from NDDPI by or before May 22, 2026. These will be distributed via WebGrants, along with instructions for review and approval. As a reminder, per NDCC 15.1‑06‑06(1)(h), beginning July 1, 2026, schools must execute a data‑sharing agreement with NDDPI under sections 15.1‑07‑25.3 and 15.1‑07‑33 to obtain certification as an approved school.

CTE Centers Update

It was previously communicated that all Career & Technical Education (CTE) Centers would be set up as a “school” in Infinite Campus under a single, statewide CTE Center district instance. As discussions have continued, the decision has been made to allow CTE Centers to operate in the structure that best fits their needs. For example, a CTE Center may function as its own Infinite Campus district edition, as a separate school within a district edition, or within an existing school structure.

This decision was made in collaboration with the ND Department of Career and Technical Education and individual CTE Centers across the state to ensure flexibility for enrollment and reporting scenarios unique to each center’s operations.

Districts that have not already done so are encouraged to stay in close communication with their local or partner CTE Center(s). This will help them understand the center’s selected Infinite Campus structure and any shared processes that may affect their district’s SIS.

21st Century/After School Program Update

As a reminder, all 21st CCLC (Century Community Learning Centers) programs should be partnered with a public school. 21st CCLC program management is transitioning from the current application (Cityspan) to Infinite Campus. That said, learning centers will complete their upcoming summer school programs in their current system and will begin using Infinite Campus for the 26–27 regular school year. In preparation, both a 21st CCLC summer school (for summer 2027 programs) and regular school year calendar have been made available in Infinite Campus. Going forward, partner schools will need to set up a calendar for their 21st CCLC and grant permissions to 21st CCLC staff as needed. NDDPI will be providing guidance and how‑to documentation for these configuration activities when possible.

This consolidation of systems will promote a closer relationship between the partner school and after‑school program to help enhance learning for the impacted students.

Infinite Campus Training Metrics

After two months of holding Topic-Based Workshops, Infinite Campus has shared the following statistics with NDDPI:

75 Topic-Based Workshops have been offered so far

139 districts have engaged in at least one training workshop

792 individual learners have attended at least one training workshop

4.6 / 5 average rating by workshop attendees (329 responses)

If your district or school personnel are not included in the above statistics and have not engaged with Infinite Campus’ Topic-Based Workshops, we highly recommend they do!

These live, topic-based workshops will continue to be held through Aug. 2026. You can find more information here or reach out to your Infinite Campus Training Specialist with any questions.

FAQs

Q: What is happening to Point‑of‑Sale (POS) systems currently used with PowerSchool (Power Lunch)? Will districts be able to use alternative POS solutions with Infinite Campus?

A: The PowerSchool‑integrated POS solution will retire as part of the statewide transition to Infinite Campus. Districts may choose to adopt the Infinite Campus Food Service Module for their front‑end POS operations at no additional cost, as it is included in NDDPI’s statewide contract with Infinite Campus.

Districts that prefer to continue using a third‑party POS system (e.g., MOSAIC, LINQ, PrimeroEdge POS) may do so. These systems are expected to be able to interface and exchange necessary data with Infinite Campus. However, any licensing or operational costs associated with these alternative POS solutions will remain the responsibility of the district and are not covered by the state. Districts should contact their Infinite Campus Implementation Project Manager as early as possible to confirm integration details for the 2026–27 school year.

Q: Can districts continue using PrimeroEdge or other eligibility and electronic meal application systems alongside Infinite Campus?

A: Yes. The PrimeroEdge Eligibility and Electronic Application module will continue to be provided statewide by NDDPI at no cost. This module will interface with Infinite Campus to transfer eligibility and electronic meal application determinations.

Districts may also choose to use eligibility or application systems from other vendors. These solutions are expected to interface with Infinite Campus; however, any licensing or operational costs for non‑state‑funded systems are the responsibility of the district. A reminder that beginning with the 2026–27 school year, the ND Legislature requires that all districts must implement an electronic method to collect free/reduced meal applications.