BRIDGE Update: June 4, 2026

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) has developed an Identity and Authentication Playbook for district technical personnel. This playbook provides guidance for North Dakota Local Education Agencies (LEAs) on configuring identity and authentication to access state education systems. It outlines required and optional directory configurations, best practices, stakeholder access patterns, and future direction for a more unified Single Sign-On (SSO) experience.

As a reminder, NDDPI previously developed and distributed an Identity and authentication plans and expectations resource. That document is primarily focused on the recommended policies and procedures, while the playbook provides more detailed “how to” work instructions for successful implementation.

As always, we appreciate the work you are putting forth on this project and please reach out to us at BRIDGE@nd.gov with questions!