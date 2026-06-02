BRIDGE Update: June 2, 2026

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) is proud to announce the statewide rollout of the BRIDGE Project (Building Reports Informing Data-driven Growth in Education), an initiative designed to modernize how student information is managed, accessed, and used across North Dakota schools.

At the heart of the BRIDGE Project is the transition from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus, which will provide every public school district in North Dakota with a modern, unified Student Information System (SIS) beginning July 2026.

What nonpublic schools and districts need to know

Many of your current NDDPI-related processes will remain unchanged for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. The following processes will continue to be managed via STARS for nonpublic schools/districts, just like before:

Students applying for the state-sponsored scholarship

Reporting compliance, staff, curriculum, directory and site/property data to NDDPI

Reporting student enrollment data to NDDPI

Reporting school calendar data to NDDPI

While many of the current district-to-state reporting processes will remain the same during this transition, NDDPI wants to make you aware of one process that WILL change: State Student ID (SSID) assignment.

By the end of July 2026, the process for creating State Student Identification Numbers (SSIDs) for nonpublic schools will move from NDDPI’s manual, request-based approach to Infinite Campus, the state’s new K‑12 Student Information System. Nonpublic schools will be given access to a dedicated Infinite Campus portal/instance specifically for creating new State Student IDs. Students who already have an SSID will keep the same ID.

More information and detailed instructions on how to access your Infinite Campus portal/instance and how to generate SSIDs, will be made available as soon as possible.

It should also be noted that nonpublic schools/districts will NOT incur additional costs for this biennium (School Year 2026-27) relating to state student ID assignment. That said, after July 2027, nonpublic schools/districts will be charged a $2.00 per student, per year fee for any students they would like to be assigned a State Student ID (SSID).

For more information on the BRIDGE Project please visit our dedicated BRIDGE website and/or send an email to BRIDGE@nd.gov with any questions. Thank you!