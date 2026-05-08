CTDOT Urges Drivers and Riders to Share the Road

As warmer weather brings more motorcyclists onto Connecticut roadways, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is reminding all drivers that safety is a shared responsibility during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month this May.

Motorcyclists face greater risks in crashes than occupants of passenger vehicles. In Connecticut, more than 50 motorcyclists are killed in crashes each year – reinforcing the need for awareness, education, and safe driving behaviors.

According to 2024 NHTSA data, 6,228 riders were killed in crashes across the country, representing 15% of all fatalities. Motorcyclists were 27 times more likely to die in a crash than passenger vehicle occupants. Speeding and alcohol impairment continue to be the cause of many of these crashes.

“Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is an important reminder that every decision we make on the road matters,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “No matter how you travel, staying alert, following the law, and looking out for one another can prevent crashes and save lives. Let’s work together to ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely.”

CTDOT works year-round to reduce motorcycle-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities through education, outreach, and training programs. A cornerstone of this effort is the Connecticut Rider Education Program (CONREP), which provides essential training for new and experienced riders and is required to obtain a motorcycle endorsement in Connecticut. Registrations for classes are currently open, with more information available at portal.ct.gov/dot/travel-gateway/motorcycle-resources.

Motorcycle safety is a two-way responsibility. Both riders and drivers play a critical role in preventing crashes.

Safety Reminders for Drivers:

Always check blind spots and look twice for motorcycles when changing lanes or turning

Maintain a safe following distance

Use turn signals and exercise extra caution at intersections

Never drive distracted or impaired

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Wear a DOT-certified helmet and full protective gear

Ride sober and distraction-free

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits

Increase visibility with bright or reflective gear

Take a rider education course and continue to build skills

CTDOT encourages residents to carry these safety habits beyond May and throughout the riding season.

For more information on motorcycle safety and training opportunities, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/travel-gateway/motorcycle-resources.