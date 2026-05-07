Saskatchewan Recognizes World Ovarian Cancer Day

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2026

Saskatchewan has contributed $2 million to Ovarian Cancer Canada (OCC) since 2020 to support critical ovarian cancer research happening in the province. This investment has supported research and clinical trials that benefit patients by improving diagnosis, treatment options, outcomes and survival rates for women.

“Providing access to high quality cancer care remains a priority to our government as we continue to make investments that put patients first,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Our $2 million investments in Ovarian Cancer Canada are helping to expand and strengthen the ovarian cancer research network in Saskatchewan.”

Provincial funds support improvements identified by OCC, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, University of Saskatchewan and provincial gynecologic oncologists.

“Enhancing research with ovarian cancer in Saskatchewan ensures that even more women in our province have the tools to navigate through their experience,” Saskatchewan Cancer Agency President and Chief Executive Officer Deb Bulych said. “We are proud to be part of national efforts that will give women the best possible chance at successful treatment.”

Funding provided by the Ministry of Health is currently supporting three Saskatchewan based research projects:

Enhancement of the University of Saskatchewan Gynecologic Oncology Biobank making it easier for researchers to access high-quality tissue samples and matched blood samples.

Implementation and validation of new testing for the FRα biomarker in Saskatchewan, enabling clinicians to identify ovarian cancer patients most likely to benefit from targeted, personalized treatment options.

Innovative precision oncology research that uses patients’ own ovarian tumour cells to test treatments in real time, helping clinicians move beyond trial‑and‑error and identify more effective, personalized therapies for women with recurrent ovarian cancer.

Currently, there is no vaccine for ovarian cancer, nor are there any reliable early detection or screening tests. Ovarian cancer is usually at an advanced stage by the time a woman has symptoms. As a result, most women have advanced ovarian cancer at the time of diagnosis. Projections indicate the survival rate five years after ovarian cancer diagnosis is 44 per cent in Canada.

“The complexity of ovarian cancer, with its vague symptoms and many types, makes it difficult to diagnose early and treat at advanced stages. Yet these are accomplishments we know we need to save lives,” Ovarian Cancer Canada CEO Tania Vrionis said. “Saskatchewan’s investment in ovarian cancer research is addressing a critical gap in women’s healthcare. After decades without meaningful change, the progress we are making is offering Canadians facing ovarian cancer real hope.”

About 3,000 Canadian women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, including approximately 90 women in Saskatchewan.

For more information about ovarian cancer testing and services visit: Tumour testing and ovarian cancer drug prediction program - Ovarian Cancer Canada

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca