Saskatchewan Spotlights Investment for Economic Development Week

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2026

Province first in Canada for private capital investment.

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May 4 to May 8 as Economic Development Week. The week highlights the impressive work the business sector does to create a thriving economy that protects all citizens.

"Our government works with our economic development partners to foster a competitive business environment, attract investment and find new markets for our products and companies," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "With 60 large-scale projects either in planning or underway, representing $62 billion in investment, our approach is clearly delivering results. We will continue to work to ensure our economy remains the strongest in Canada."

Over the past few years, the province has attracted large investments from international conglomerates such as Louis Dreyfus Company, Sandvik and BHP, whose Jansen potash project represents the largest investment in Saskatchewan's history.

"During Economic Development Week, we celebrate the economic development professionals, community leaders, Indigenous partners and entrepreneurs who are driving opportunity across Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance CEO Verona Thibault said. "Their collaborative work helps build resilient communities and improves quality of life for residents throughout the province."

The province is also seeing unprecedented investment in its technology sector. In March, the province and Bell Canada announced plans to construct a new 300 MW data centre near Regina. With a total value of up to $12 billion, the project is forecast to generate significant economic value for Saskatchewan, including short and long-term job creation and tax revenues.

These projects have helped the province achieve strong growth, including an increase of 12 per cent in private capital investment in 2025 to $13.6 billion.

In 2025, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced several new incentives to further spur economic growth in the province. These include the Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit, as well as the Young Entrepreneur Bursary program, both of which have been well received by the province's business community.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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