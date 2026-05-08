John Roush joins Symbiome Capital as Partner

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symbiome Capital is pleased to announce the addition of John Roush as Partner. John will play a key role in advancing the firm’s infrastructure resilience strategy particularly in identifying companies that make equipment and provide services that enhance energy efficiency. John brings more than three decades of investing and operating experience across industrial, environmental services, and manufacturing businesses. Most recently, he has served as CEO of Pine Environmental Services. Prior to Pine, John spent more than six years at ACON Investments as an operating executive. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of Novanta, President of PerkinElmer’s Environmental business, and held senior leadership roles at Honeywell. He started his career at GE and McKinsey. His network of relationships and investing and operating experience will be great additions to the Symbiome Team. Welcome John!

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