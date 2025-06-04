Symbiome Capital Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Total Mechanical, LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symbiome Capital Partners (“Symbiome”), a private equity fund that specializes in investing in service providers and equipment manufacturers supporting the clean energy transition, has acquired a majority ownership in Total Mechanical, LLC (“Total Mechanical” or the “Company”). Total Mechanical is one of the leading providers of commercial HVAC repair, retrofit, installation and recurring maintenance services in southeast Wisconsin. It also offers electrical, plumbing and fire protection services. Total Mechanical serves customers in a number of end markets including manufacturing, education, multi-family, retail, hospitality, office, healthcare and data centers.Symbiome is partnering with Dennis Braun, who will continue to hold a stake in the Company, and the existing management team, led by Licia Streich, to execute on the Company’s organic expansion plans and to pursue add-on acquisitions.Licia Streich stated, “We see significant tailwinds from aging building infrastructure and a focus on energy efficiency in a highly fragmented sector ripe for consolidation. We believe that Total Mechanical is well positioned to benefit from these trends and from cross selling its services.”Complementing Ms. Streich, Mr. Braun said, “We have grown our business into one of the leaders in our region. We look forward to growing the business geographically and in verticals like data centers, health care, industrial, retail and education.”“At Symbiome, we focus on investing in the critical equipment and services that enable clean energy solutions,” said Andre Bhatia, Founding Partner of Symbiome. “Total Mechanical represents exactly the kind of business we look for: their expertise in high efficiency HVAC, plumbing, electrical and fire protection systems and building automation technologies help drive long-term operational savings, while significantly cutting emissions. As demand for services supporting data centers and power cost increases drive the need for energy-efficient factories and buildings, companies like Total Mechanical are well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance and positive impact on the environment.”Financing for the acquisition was led by Forbright Bank. Raymond James Private Capital Advisory served as Symbiome’s global placement agent and Piper Sandler served as financial advisor with Hogan Lovells serving as counsel to Symbiome. CIBC and Foley & Lardner served as financial advisor and transaction counsel, respectively, to Total Mechanical.About Symbiome Capital PartnersSymbiome Capital Partners is a Washington, DC area private investment firm specializing in companies that are the “picks and shovels” of the clean energy transition in North America. Targeted sectors include: utility services, data center equipment and services, building control solutions, HVAC, battery deployment, vegetation management, power grid equipment and maintenance, solar and nuclear equipment and services as well as other related services. For more information visit www.symbiomecapital.com About Total MechanicalEstablished in 1968, Total Mechanical is one of the largest mechanical contractors serving industrial and commercial customers in southeast Wisconsin. Its HVAC services include recurring maintenance with 24/7 emergency repair services, design/build services, operational assessments and energy optimization. It has an advanced fabrication unit that delivers custom metal fabrication solutions and modular assemblies. It also offers plumbing, electrical and fire protection services. Its customers include data centers, industrial complexes, commercial buildings, schools and health care facilities, among others. For more information visit https://www.total-mechanical.com/ CONTACTS:Licia StreichTotal Mechanicallstreich@total-mechanical.com

