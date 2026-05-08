Protecting the Sunrise Wind Project

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today moved to intervene in a lawsuit that threatens the successful completion of the Sunrise Wind Project, a major offshore wind development that will deliver clean energy to New York, support thousands of jobs, and strengthen the state’s electric grid. The lawsuit, filed by Green Oceans and other plaintiffs in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to vacate federal approvals for the project and could delay or block construction. Governor Hochul and Attorney General James are seeking to intervene to defend New York’s interests in the project and ensure that Sunrise Wind can move forward.

“Offshore wind projects like Sunrise Wind will not only provide needed clean energy that will help our environment, but also create good-paying union jobs, benefit our local economies, and help secure our energy independence,” Governor Hochul said. “We successfully fought the Trump administration's multiple attempts to stop construction on this fully–permitted project and expect that we will prevail against this lawsuit. While Washington Republicans are hell bent on taking us backward, here in New York we remain committed to protecting our clean energy future.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said, “Contrary to the president’s claims, wind energy is essential for our economy, our environment, and our electric grid. Sunrise Wind will power hundreds of thousands of homes, support thousands of good-paying jobs, and help protect New Yorkers from pollution and climate change. This administration has already tried to shut down Sunrise Wind once, and we will not leave the fate of this critical project in its hands.”

The Sunrise Wind Project is a 924-megawatt offshore wind project that is expected to generate enough electricity to power 600,000 New York homes. The project is expected to begin delivering power to New York’s electric grid this year and become fully operational next year. In March of this year, Green Oceans and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit seeking to block construction and vacate the federal government’s approval of the project. If successful, the lawsuit could delay completion or even force cancellation of the project, leaving New York with significant costs and none of the project’s benefits. Given this administration’s past statements and actions opposing wind energy, including its repeated attempts to halt wind energy projects, Governor Hochul and Attorney General James are intervening to ensure New York’s interests are fully defended.

Governor Hochul and Attorney General James argue that New York has significant economic, environmental, public health, and sovereign interests in the successful completion of Sunrise Wind. The project is expected to provide more than $875 million in economic benefits to New York by the end of its third year of operations, with additional benefits to follow. The project also supports more than 3,500 jobs in construction, steel manufacturing, shipbuilding, and operations, including many high-paying union jobs.

Sunrise Wind will also help strengthen New York’s electric grid at a time of growing energy demand. New York’s energy needs are expected to increase as the state electrifies transportation and buildings, and consumers are already experiencing rising electric bills. The Sunrise Wind Project will add nearly 1,000 megawatts of energy capacity to the grid, helping reduce New York’s reliance on fossil fuels and improve grid reliability, particularly on Long Island.

This federal administration has consistently opposed offshore wind projects, imposed a stop-work order on Sunrise Wind, and paused federal approvals for wind projects more broadly. While Attorney General James has secured several court orders blocking these actions – including, most recently, a preliminary injunction ensuring Sunrise Wind can continue construction – the Trump administration’s record raises serious concerns that it may not fully defend the project’s federal approvals. Governor Hochul and Attorney General James are moving to intervene to ensure that New York’s interests are protected.