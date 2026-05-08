Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon for Mission 600 visit

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg hosted NASCAR driver Austin Dillon on May 7 as part of Mission 600, an annual program that brings racing teams to military bases to learn about the daily lives of Service Members ahead of the Coca‑Cola 600.

Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is a two‑time NASCAR champion with wins in the Daytona 500 and Coca‑Cola 600. This was not his first time at Fort Bragg. Dillon previously visited the installation in 2019 during an earlier Mission 600 tour, where he also trained with Soldiers and learned about airborne operations.

This year marked the ninth time Charlotte Motor Speedway sent drivers to military installations across the country to meet with troops and recognize their service. Fort Bragg served as one of the key stops for the 2026 campaign.

During the visit, Dillon and members of his racing team fired a Howitzer, received weapons training, tested a flight simulator, and jumped from the installation’s 34‑foot Jump Tower. These hands‑on activities were designed to help the team understand the skills, training, and challenges Soldiers face every day.

The visit also gave local media the chance to interview Dillon during his time on post.

Dillon said the experience helped him better understand why Memorial Day weekend is so important to NASCAR and to the military community.

“So appreciative for all of our military, the men and women out there who truly keep America what it is,” Dillon said.

Mission 600 leads into the Coca‑Cola 600, NASCAR’s Memorial Day weekend race that honors Service Members across the Department of War. The 2026 race is scheduled for May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.