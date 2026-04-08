Crypto buyers are still struggling with one of the most basic parts of the purchase journey: understanding what they will actually get before they pay.

Hidden fees are the biggest source of confusion for crypto users. What you think you pay should be exactly what you pay.” — Paul Afshar, CMO at Paybis

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from Paybis, a global crypto platform, shows that high fees and unclear fees remain two of the most common frustrations users face when using crypto services. In Paybis’ broader user research, 47.82% of respondents named high fees as a pain point, while 27.65% pointed to hidden or unclear fees. The findings also show that transparency plays a direct role in trust, with users consistently saying they want fees, terms, and company information made explicit upfront.

That problem becomes even more important for new users. Among beginner segments, high or unclear fees rank among the top issues they encounter when trying to complete a transaction, alongside interface confusion and payment friction. The research suggests that many users are not blocked by crypto itself, but by uncertainty around the process and the final amount they will receive.

For Paybis, this points to a wider problem across the sector. Too many crypto purchase flows still make users work backwards from the payment stage, rather than showing them clearly what the transaction will deliver.

“Hidden fees are the biggest source of confusion for crypto users. What you think you pay should be exactly what you pay,” said Paul Afshar, Chief Marketing Officer at Paybis. “One of the clearest trust signals in any financial transaction is knowing the final received amount before you confirm payment. In crypto, that is still not consistent enough across the industry.”

The company’s research also found that transparency is not a secondary concern. It is part of how users judge whether a platform is trustworthy in the first place. The report shows that respondents say they look for clear fees, clear policies, and visible company information, with opaque pricing seen as a red flag. That same expectation shows up in what users value most. Paybis found that fee clarity and visibility of the recipient amount are specifically mentioned as part of a better product experience. In the research, users value seeing fees upfront and understanding “what the recipient gets” before completing a transaction.

The issue is especially relevant for first-time buyers, who make up a meaningful share of the market. Paybis’ segmentation research shows that beginners are highly sensitive to uncertainty, and that one of their core needs is to understand what they are paying and receiving without feeling lost or scared during the transaction.

This is where tools that improve price visibility matter. A bitcoin calculator because it gives users clarity before action. For many buyers, especially those making their first or second purchase, the real question is simple: after fees, rate movements, and payment costs, how much bitcoin will I actually receive?

For Paybis, the takeaway is straightforward: platforms that make the final receive amount visible early will be in a stronger position to earn user confidence than those that still rely on vague or fragmented pricing.

About the research

The findings are based on Paybis user research covering user motivations, platform pain points, trust drivers, and segment behavior across crypto audiences. The research includes responses from 867 users across Europe, North America, and other regions.

About Paybis

Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises.

Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies—with award-winning payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Our infrastructure is built to empower businesses through specialised products:

Paybis Ramp & Dedicated IBANs: Seamlessly bridge fiat and digital assets to enable borderless corporate treasury flows.

Mass Payouts: Optimise mass payout operations by mitigating traditional banking delays and minimizing transaction overhead.

Crypto Infrastructure: Compliance any CFO can trust - with licensing across the US, Canada, EU and UK and best in class KYB/ KYC

Processing $2bn annually, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets.

This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 5 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

Paybis at a glance

MSB Licensed (US & Canada) | VASP Registered (Poland) | Finprom Regulated (UK) | 180 Supported Countries | 24/7 Customer and Business Support | 90 Supported Cryptocurrencies

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