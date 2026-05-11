Alanda Software Launches Next-Generation Commercial Compliance Suite for Life Sciences

Alanda Software launches a next-gen, unified Commercial Compliance Suite for life sciences and debuts a newly redesigned corporate website.

SCOTCH PLAINS, DE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alanda Software Launches a New Generation Commercial Compliance Suite for Life SciencesAlanda Software, a premier provider of commercial compliance technology for the life sciences industry, is announcing the launch of its next generation, unified suite, designed for life sciences companies ranging from pre-commercial entities to global corporations. With intuitive, information forward features and AI enablement, Alanda's new, unified suite of compliance solutions is a leap forward in capabilities with a cost sensitive approach.Alanda is also announcing its newly redesigned corporate website. Visitors can now seamlessly explore the primary pillars of Alanda’s new, unified Commercial Compliance Suite: Global Transparency Reporting : A highly configurable, multi-regional solution designed to simplify CMS Open Payments (Sunshine Act) and global spend reporting, ensuring total data accuracy and regulatory adherence. HCP & HCO Engagement : A flexible workflow engine that manages the full lifecycle of Healthcare Professional and Healthcare Organization interactions. It features configurable assessments, multiple integration points, risk monitoring, seamless integration into Transparency and more.● Grant Management: A secure, user-friendly system for processing grant requests, equipped with clear communication channels, automated sanctions evaluations, and fully compliant workflows."Our goal has always been to deliver high-capability, low-cost compliance software that scales seamlessly with our clients," said Dean Rossi, President and CEO of Alanda Software. "Our new, unified Commercial Compliance Suite reflects our continued growth in the life sciences sector and makes it easier than ever for organizations to derive maximum value from our solutions and expertise."For more information and to explore the new website, visit alandasoftware.com.About Alanda SoftwareFounded in 2005, Alanda Software is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial compliance software solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry.Media Contact:

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