Brosix Expands Mobile Apps With Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android

Brosix Logo Brosix Mobiles Audio and Video Calls Field worked on a Brosix video call

The update lets field team members call each other over Wi-Fi or mobile data, cross-platform, without relying on cellular coverage or incurring roaming charges.

Teams that use Brosix out in the field - on job sites, at client locations, traveling between appointments - now they can call a colleague and show them exactly what they're looking at.” — Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Until this release, audio and video calling in Brosix was available on desktop and web clients. The mobile apps already offered one-on-one and group chat, file and photo sharing, voice and video messages, geo-location sharing, chat rooms, and message editing. Adding audio and video calls brings mobile on par with the broader Brosix communication experience.Stefan Chekanov, Founder and President of Brosix, described the significance of the update: "A lot of the teams that use Brosix spend their days out in the field — on job sites, at client locations, traveling between appointments. They were already using the mobile app for chat and file sharing. Now they can call a colleague and show them exactly what they're looking at, without switching to a different app or worrying about roaming charges."The practical value is most direct in situations where showing something matters as much as describing it . A technician at a customer site can open a video call and walk a remote colleague through an installation in real time. A property manager can show a contractor a maintenance issue live and agree on next steps without scheduling a separate visit. A field insurance adjuster can share damage footage with an underwriting team and get a decision on the spot.Brosix identifies construction, property management, real estate, insurance, healthcare and home care, field service trades, logistics, manufacturing, outside sales, and independent advisory firms as sectors where mobile audio and video calling is likely to reduce day-to-day friction. In each case, the common thread is employees who work away from a fixed workstation and need to communicate with people who are elsewhere.Calls take place inside each company's private Brosix team network , consistent with the platform's approach to keeping communications within the organization. Only authorized team members can reach one another. Existing Brosix users can access the feature by updating to the latest version of the iOS or Android app. New users can start a 14-day free trial with no credit card required.About BrosixBrosix is a private team messaging platform built for small and mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Brosix combines the simplicity of consumer chat applications with the security, control, and administrative oversight that companies require. The platform supports one-on-one and group messaging, voice and video calls, screen sharing, remote desktop access, and secure file transfer across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web. Brosix gives teams a private communication network with no third-party access, no ads, and no distractions. Learn more at https://www.brosix.com

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