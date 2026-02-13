Brosix Shares Its 2025 Progress and Outlines Plans for 2026

Brosix Plans for 2026 Brosix Logo

The team messaging platform reviews its 2025 progress and shares a practical, stability-focused roadmap for 2026.

Our goal is to give companies a messaging platform that is easy to use from day one, without training or complex setup, while still meeting the practical needs of managing a team.” — Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brosix , a team messaging and internal communication platform used by small and mid-sized teams worldwide, has shared an overview of its progress during 2025 and outlined its direction for 2026.Throughout 2025, Brosix focused on strengthening the core of its platform while continuing to refine the daily experience for teams that depend on it for internal communication. Key efforts during the year included infrastructure improvements, updates to desktop applications, expanded administrative capabilities, and a series of practical enhancements aimed at keeping team communication clear and easy to manage.“As we approach two decades in team messaging, our priorities have remained consistent,” said Stefan Chekanov, co-founder of Brosix. “We aim to provide companies with a messaging platform that is simple to use from the start, without training or complex setup, while still supporting the real-world needs of managing a team.”For 2026, Brosix plans to continue investing in reliability, performance, and clarity across all supported platforms. Rather than introducing abrupt changes, the company is focusing on steady, incremental improvements that help teams work more effectively without disrupting familiar workflows.Brosix is built for organizations that want a focused communication tool without the noise or complexity often found in larger collaboration platforms. The platform brings together one-on-one and group messaging, file sharing, audio and video calls, screen sharing, and chat rooms within a private and easy-to-manage communication environment.More details about Brosix’s work in 2025 and its plans for 2026 can be found on the company blog:

Brosix - Instant Messenger for your Business

