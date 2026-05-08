Scalo announces new cooperation with UK-based cybersecurity company

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WROCLAW, POLAND, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a software development company, announced a new cooperation with a UK-based cybersecurity company specializing in advanced fraud prevention solutions for contact centers. This partnership aligns with Scalo’s commitment to delivering high-quality technology support for mission-critical platforms that protect organizations and their customers from increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.Addressing fraud at its point of originContact centers are a frequent target for criminal activity. Phone agents are often the first point of interaction with customers and, as a result, are frequently targeted by fraudsters seeking to obtain sensitive information or attempting to perform unauthorized actions.Scalo’s new client addresses this challenge with a specialized SaaS platform that assesses risk before a call is connected. By analyzing multiple factors in real time, the solution enables organizations to identify and stop fraudulent activity at the earliest possible stage, before meaningful damage occurs.Shared commitment to protectionAs part of this cooperation, Scalo will provide experienced cloud experts to support the ongoing development and scalability of the partner’s digital platform. This includes strengthening its robustness, security, and performance to ensure it can reliably handle complex, real-time threat detection scenarios while continuing to scale alongside client demands.Cybersecurity is a field with substantial real-world consequences. Fraud not only causes financial losses for organizations, but also undermines customer trust and peace of mind. Scalo is proud to support solutions that actively reduce these risks and contribute to safer customer interactions.This partnership marks an important step in advancing fraud prevention globally, combining innovative cybersecurity technology with proven cloud delivery and scalability.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information visit www.scalosoft.com

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