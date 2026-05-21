Scalo Named Among World's Top 200 Outsourcing Firms in OA500 2026

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Polish software development company ranks #196 globally in industry's rigorous data-driven benchmark of more than 3,300 outsourcing providers.

WROCLAW, POLAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a provider of custom software development and IT outsourcing services , has been ranked 196th in the OA500 2026 , the global index of the world's top outsourcing firms compiled by Outsource Accelerator. The recognition places Scalo among the most trusted and high-performing providers in an industry that powers the digital operations of thousands of companies worldwide.Outsource Accelerator is the world's leading marketplace and authority on the global outsourcing industry. Their OA500 list is an objective, data-driven ranking based on 20+ publicly available metadata points across more than 3,300 global outsourcing firms. Inclusion in the top 200 signals outstanding levels of operational excellence, market credibility, and measurable client impact.A partnership-first approachFounded more than 18 years ago, Scalo has delivered 750+ projects across industries, including finance, fintech, renewable energy, and SaaS. Its services span custom software development, team augmentation, technology consulting, and AI adoption services , helping clients navigate digital transformation and the accelerating development of artificial intelligence.At the center of the company's approach is a partnership philosophy that prioritizes business outcomes over deliverables. Scalo's teams work to understand each client's growth strategy before recommending technical solutions - an approach the company credits for its long-term client relationships and repeat engagements."Being recognized in the OA500 confirms that a value-driven, partnership-oriented approach truly stands out on a global scale," said Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing at Scalo. "Our focus is on understanding our clients' real challenges and delivering solutions that prepare them for what's next in the constantly changing world. This distinction demonstrates that we help clients build software that provides a competitive advantage."Value-driven deliveryScalo's methodology centers on five principles:• Future-ready architecture designed for scalability and long-term growth• End-to-end service spanning consulting, MVP and POC development, full-scale deployment, and ongoing maintenance• Value-driven scoping that prioritizes business-relevant features and avoids over-engineering• Structured collaboration models adapted to each project's stage and complexity• Personalized engagement refined through nearly two decades of agile deliveryStrengthening a global positionThe OA500 ranking adds to Scalo's growing international profile and reflects its standing as a reliable partner for businesses scaling through technology. As demand for AI-enabled software and specialized engineering talent continues to rise, the company is expanding its work with clients seeking durable, future-proof digital solutions.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions to help organizations achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in custom software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

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