MEC Duma probes prison-linked RDP housing syndicate involving high-profile figures

As promised over the past few months and weeks ago, we are flushing out all rogue elements behind the sale of RDP houses to foreign nationals.

In particular, we wish to report that as part of a high-profile investigation linked to the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation, we have uncovered a sophisticated criminal syndicate operating from prison with certain individuals including a traditional leader.

Our elite team of investigators from Human Settlements linked to #NenzaLaEzweni Operation discovered a house intended for a South African community member being occupied by a an undocumented Mozambican national.

The foreign national possessed only a foreign identity card and no valid passport or legal status document.

In addition, further evidence revealed this house was handed over to this Mozambican national by an unauthorized third party, bypassing the official Housing Subsidy System (HSS) protocols.

The elite team has identified a prisoner and a traditional leader as masterminds behind this rot.

The elite team, which is led by Head of the Department of Human Settlements Max Mbili, is working closely with the Department of Correctional Services and the South African Police Services as part of dismantling the syndicate.

Critically, the elite team uncovered massive fraud linked to the Floods Disaster Relief Fund.

A suspect involved in this fraud will reappear in court on the 25 May 2026

By and large, investigations into the sale of RDP houses are at advanced stages in various municipalities such as Alfred Duma, KwaDukuza, and Inkosi UMtubatuba.

We remind municipalities that the handing over of title deeds of houses to community members is the responsibility of the MEC and the minister at the provincial and national levels, respectively.

Finally, we continue to receive complaints from communities in various municipalities about their removal from the list of community members waiting for houses.

We will continue to act strongly against the manipulation of the list by anyone irrespective of any position in society.

Ends

Issued by the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements

Enquiries

Ndabezinhle Sibiya | 082 375 4742 | Spokesperson for Transport and Human Settlements