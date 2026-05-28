Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Forestry, Fisheries And The Environment Dept Budget Vote 2026/27

National Budget Vote of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment by Deputy Minister Mr Narend Singh

Parliament;

Honourable House Chairperson;

Honourable Minister Aucamp;

Honourable Fellow Deputy Minister Swarts;

Honourable Members of Parliament;

Distinguished guests;

Fellow South Africans;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Opening and Core Responsibility

It gives me great pleasure to contribute to this Budget Vote, which carries high expectations. It represents an investment in a safe future, environmental custodianship, economic opportunities, decent livelihoods, and defence against disasters. This vote embodies responsibility to future generations, vulnerable communities already affected by climate change, and the need to ensure environmental protection and economic development complement each other.

As Wangari Maathai stated: “We are called to assist the Earth to heal her wounds and, in the process, heal our own – indeed, to embrace the whole creation in all its diversity, beauty and wonder.”

South Africa’s Biodiversity and Challenges

South Africa hosts some of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems — oceans, wetlands, grasslands and wildlife — that underpin tourism, agriculture, fisheries, water security, and national identity. However, these systems face serious threats. Conservation organisations have suffered from financial stress, aging infrastructure, rising costs, and staff shortages. Rangers endure high stress as fences, roads, and tourism infrastructure deteriorate, compounded by land claims and criminal activities.

People-Centred Conservation

Conservation in democratic South Africa integrates humans with nature. It must improve lives and livelihoods. The Department relies on indigenous knowledge, partnerships, and scientific advances to protect key species including rhinos, elephants, leopards, pangolins, vultures, sungazer lizards, and Pelargonium sidoides.

Expanding the Conservation Estate

During the 2025/2026 financial year, over 320,000 hectares were added to the conservation estate. In February, the Agulhas Plains was declared South Africa’s 32nd Ramsar site, recognising its global wetland importance.

Ecosystem Rehabilitation Plan

Healthy ecosystems are essential for sustainable growth and climate resilience. In March, the Department approved a Rehabilitation Plan for five priority estuaries: uThukela and iSimangaliso (KwaZulu-Natal), Orange River mouth (Northern Cape), Berg River (Western Cape), and Swartkops (Eastern Cape).

These estuaries support fisheries, tourism, water quality, flood control, carbon storage, and cultural practices, but suffer from pollution, habitat loss, flow changes, and climate impacts. Rehabilitation is vital for their ecological integrity and services to communities.

Environmental Enforcement and Compliance

Environmental laws require strong enforcement. South Africa has 3,559 Environmental Management Inspectors (EMIs), including 2,224 rangers in protected areas. The Department provides specialised training, improved intelligence through security collaboration, and better coordination.

A competency evaluation led to a new EMI skills framework, revised curriculum, and enhanced e-learning portal. An updated Code of Conduct was published for public comment to strengthen professionalism and accountability.

Ninety-five percent of non-compliance cases were resolved within timeframes. Firm action continues against offenders, including the Emfuleni Local Municipality’s 75 criminal charges for Vaal River pollution and illegal building in risky zones (dunes, floodplains) in the Umgababa areas which actions are destroying protected vegetation and increase both flood and erosion risks.

Combating Wildlife Trafficking

Wildlife trafficking remains a major transnational crime. Cabinet approved the National Integrated Strategy in 2023, now part of the Medium-Term Development Plan. Through better intelligence, investigations, and prosecutions — supported by the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Center and Digital Forensic Laboratory — targets were exceeded. Plans include the recent establishment of a special operations group in abalone poaching enforcement, stronger tactical operations in Kruger National Park and enhanced cross-border cooperation.

6th Session of the Binational Commission Meeting with Botswana

Honourable Members, South Africa and Botswana held a very successful 6th Session of the Binational Commission in Gaborone on 20-21 May 2026. This session culminated in a Presidential Summit and delivered concrete outcomes on regional cooperation.

Regarding illegal wildlife trade and law enforcement, Joint Cross Border Operations were conducted from 4-7 November 2025 and 26-30 December 2025. Decision 48 of the BNC directed the relevant Ministries to work together on Joint Cross Border Operations to address poaching and illegal wildlife trade, with progress to be reported at the next Mid-Term Review in May 2027. These agreements strengthen our shared resolve against transnational environmental crime.

Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park / Nature Africa Project

South Africa continues to demonstrate that conservation is development. Earlier this month, South Africa and Botswana launched the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Project under the European Union-funded NaturAfrica Programme. Backed by a €2.7 million (approximately R52 million) investment, this initiative strengthens protected area management, conservation infrastructure, land-use planning, and community resilience across this significant transboundary landscape.

Through partnerships with the European Union, African Parks, IUCN and regional stakeholders, the programme will enhance biodiversity conservation while creating socio-economic opportunities through tourism, wildlife economy participation, and community-led initiatives.

International Day for Biological Diversity

South Africa had the distinct privilege of being singled out by the UN Secretariat as one of 192 countries to host the Global Flagship Event for the International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May, under the theme “Acting Locally for Global Impact.” This was a great honour for our Department and the country.

We preceded the day with interactions involving over 400 people over three days, contributing to our National Biodiversity targets. The event placed biodiversity firmly on the global stage, with proceedings livestreamed internationally. It brought together young people, local and provincial government, indigenous knowledge holders, traditional practitioners, communities, business and civil society.

The Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Astrid Schomaker, who attended personally, was full of praise for South Africa’s role in the biodiversity space, while recognising the continued challenges we face. Her participation reinforced international confidence in our leadership. Biodiversity underpins food security, water security, tourism, climate resilience and jobs.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The Department recently engaged the newly appointed Board of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority. iSimangaliso is one of South Africa’s greatest conservation assets and must become a stronger platform for tourism growth, investment, job creation and community development.

The Public-Private Partnership commercialisation process is progressing. Phase One concluded with 68 tourism contracts signed. Phase Two focuses on tourism facilities, with four at procurement stage and interim operators appointed. Required budget for Phase Two is R35 million.

Success depends on bulk infrastructure upgrades (electricity, water, sanitation, roads, sewerage). Budget reductions have created a R70 million annual funding gap. Dedicated funding is needed to meet compliance standards, attract investors, and deliver socio-economic benefits.

The vision is to reposition iSimangaliso into a full conservation economy where communities are active partners and beneficiaries.

Job Creation and Economic Inclusion

Chairperson, job creation remains at the centre of our work as we build an inclusive and sustainable biodiversity economy that leaves no South African behind.

The Department continues to drive economic inclusion through the revised Biodiversity Economy Strategy, with an ambitious target of creating 397,000 additional jobs by 2036, including 130,000 jobs through Biodiversity Economy Mega-Hubs across all provinces. These interventions are specifically designed to ensure meaningful participation by young people, women, persons living with disabilities and communities in rural areas, where environmental protection and economic opportunity must go hand in hand.

We are equally advancing transformation through biodiversity economy initiatives that create access to markets, ownership opportunities and enterprise development. Six (6) benefit-sharing agreements have been concluded, while more than 120 previously disadvantaged businesses have received support, ensuring that conservation and biodiversity become instruments of economic justice and shared prosperity.

Through Phase 5 of the Expanded Public Works Programme, the Department has already created more than 115,000 work opportunities and over 42,000 Full-Time Equivalent jobs, providing dignity, income support and skills development to thousands of South Africans.

Our Environmental Programmes, implemented in partnership with the Expanded Public Works Programme, remain one of government’s most effective tools for linking environmental sustainability with socio-economic development.

Our Environmental Programmes, in its approach of implementing the Expanded Public Works Programme, remain one of government’s most effective tools for linking environmental sustainability with socio-economic development.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the Department’s EPWP portfolio aims to create work opportunities while maintaining deliberate transformation targets of 60% women participation, 55% youth participation and 2% persons living with disabilities.

The Department commits to creating 24,731 Full-Time Equivalent jobs, comprising of 22,511 opportunities through Environmental Programmes, 1,400 through Forestry initiatives and 820 through Fisheries interventions.

In addition, we aim to create 30,039 work opportunities, including 24,900 through Environmental Programmes, 3,500 through Forestry and 1,639 through Fisheries.

Youth Development and Municipal Environmental Capacity

Chairperson, our Environmental Programmes are not only creating work opportunities today; they are also building the next generation of environmental professionals.

During the 2025/26 financial year, the Department strengthened its youth employment pipeline through graduate-focused interventions implemented across Environmental Programmes. In that year, these interventions supported 6,083 young people and graduates, providing structured exposure to environmental work, service delivery support and practical workplace experience.

A key part of this work is the Municipal Environmental Graduates Programme, which commenced in August 2025. The programme was introduced to respond to two linked challenges: youth unemployment and limited environmental capacity within local government.

Through this programme, 430 environmental graduates were initially placed in municipalities for a 24-month period. Following the positive response and the clear need for further support, an additional 110 graduates were brought into the programme from February 2026, bringing the total to 540 Municipal Environmental Graduates supporting 205 local municipalities.

These graduates assist municipalities with environmental planning, compliance, waste management, climate resilience, biodiversity initiatives, community awareness and the integration of environmental priorities into Integrated Development Plans.

Importantly, this intervention carries directly into the 2026/27 financial year and will continue until July 2027. For the current financial year, the Department is projecting a further 3,897 youth and graduate opportunities across Environmental Programmes with a total investment budget of R83 824 535,36 million, ensuring that this pipeline of skills, experience and employability is sustained.

Chairperson, this is how we move beyond temporary relief. We are creating work experience, strengthening municipalities and building a pool of young environmental practitioners who can contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s green economy.

Key programmes include:

Working for Water, which clears invasive alien plants that threaten biodiversity and reduce water availability. In 2026/27, the Department will clear 159,878 hectares while enhancing community participation, awareness, collaboration and regulation.

Working on Waste, implemented in partnership with local government, which will create over 10,000 work opportunities. The programme tackles littering and illegal dumping, transforms cities and towns into cleaner spaces, and supports local economic development.

Working for the Coast, which enables vulnerable coastal communities to protect the coastline through litter picking and waste removal, preventing plastics from harming marine life and safeguarding environmental and human health.

Environmental Impact Assessments

The Department is reviewing EIA procedures to better integrate them with the National Environmental Management Act while maintaining commitment to timely support for strategic infrastructure, energy security, and economic development projects.

Conclusion



Budgets must translate into tangible improvements. Environmental stewardship concerns the choices we make today for future generations. In David Attenborough’s words: “The natural world is the greatest source of excitement, visual beauty, intellectual interest… so much in life that makes life worth living.”

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates