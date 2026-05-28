Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts feedback session on 2025 Boys Sector Parliament Resolutions, 27 May

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature led by Speaker, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe, hereby invites members of the media to attend a feedback session during which the MEC for Social Development, Honourable Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government provide feedback on the resolutions adopted during the 2025 Boys Sector Parliament.

The session forms part of the Legislature’s ongoing commitment to empowering young boys and creating platforms for meaningful dialogue on issues affecting the boy child and society at large.

As part of the programme, members of the Boys Sector Parliament will also engage in focused discussions on the following critical topics:

The role of the boy child in fighting Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)

The impact of fathers in the life and development of the boy child

The importance of culture and tradition (Initiation) in the life of a boychild.

The South Africa we want

The engagement seeks to encourage positive masculinity, responsible citizenship and active participation of young men in building safer and more inclusive communities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature (Chambers)

For more information, please contact: Mr Dipolelo Ramokgopa at 082 560 5434 or Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 2021

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