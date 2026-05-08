KripiCard Announces Structured Fund Recovery Program for Affected Users

KripiCard launches a Fund Recovery Program to refund users via company reserves after provider issues. Impacted users must submit a ticket & Card IDs to apply.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KripiCard today announced the launch of a structured Fund Recovery Program designed to reimburse users affected by issues related to a previous card provider integration.Following prolonged operational delays and technical challenges involving the former infrastructure partner and the anticipated integration with Alchemy Pay, KripiCard has decided to move forward with an independent recovery initiative funded directly through company reserve and operational profit funds.The recovery program will be implemented in phases, prioritizing the earliest affected users first in order to ensure an organized, transparent, and fair reimbursement process.As part of the recovery initiative, users who were impacted are requested to contact the KripiCard support team directly to begin the verification and reimbursement procedure.## Recovery Process RequirementsTo initiate a recovery request, affected users will be required to:- Submit a support ticket through the official KripiCard support channels- Provide the Card IDs associated with the affected virtual cards - Complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification where applicable- Follow the verification instructions provided by the compliance and support teamsEstimated processing timelines will be communicated individually after the verification process has been completed.## Services Remain OperationalKripiCard confirms that its Payment Cards infrastructure remains fully operational and accessible to users.Customers can continue using:- Payment Cards- Prepaid Cards- Virtual CardsThe company stated that this recovery initiative reflects its long-term commitment to operational transparency, user protection, and platform stability as it continues expanding its fintech infrastructure and payment solutions globally.KripiCard appreciates the patience, cooperation, and continued trust of its community while the recovery process is carried out securely and efficiently.For additional support or inquiries, users are encouraged to contact the official KripiCard support team.

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