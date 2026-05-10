Aicommerce Announces Launch of Proprietary AI Agents Designed for E-commerce Scaling

Aicommerce: Building The Worlds First AI Agents For Ecommerce

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aicommerce, an e-commerce operating partnership led by Peter Szabo, has announced the integration of specialized artificial intelligence agents into its incubator program. The company reports that these agents are engineered to automate store optimization and product selection based on historical performance data from over 100 profitable client stores.The release of these AI tools marks a transition for Aicommerce as it seeks to scale its operational capacity. According to the company, the new agents are trained on a dataset comprising $100 million in tracked client results and internal standard operating procedures (SOPs). This technology is designed to assist human operators in executing high-frequency tasks such as campaign adjustments and market analysis.“The development of these agents is intended to remove the human bandwidth limitations that typically cap e-commerce growth,” said Peter Szabo, founder of Aicommerce . “By utilizing data-driven agents, the objective is to increase the speed at which stores can reach a point of stability and profitability.”The Incubator ModelAicommerce operates as an infrastructure partner rather than a traditional educational course. The model utilizes a profit-sharing structure where the incubator manages store operations in exchange for a minority share of profits. This approach allows clients to utilize established direct-response frameworks and a team of specialist operators.The company’s methodology focuses on three distinct phases of growth:Proof of Concept: Identifying viable product-offer pairs through iterative testing.Cashflow Stabilization: Optimizing the store until it achieves profitability on total spend.Scaling: Engineering margins and expanding audience reach through data analysis.Addressing Market ChallengesThe e-commerce sector remains highly competitive, with a significant percentage of new ventures failing to reach profitability. Aicommerce aims to mitigate these risks by applying pattern recognition derived from sixteen years of direct-response marketing experience.In a recent performance audit shared via the company’s internal channels, Aicommerce documented the trajectory of over 100 stores that reached profitability within the last year. One notable case involved a store scaling from a $50 daily ad spend to a monthly revenue of $46,000 following the successful identification of a winning product.Future InitiativesWith the integration of AI agents, Aicommerce has set a target to manage 1,000 profitable stores over the next 24 months. The agents are designed to build store structures in hours and identify market signals from ad libraries and competitor intelligence before capital is deployed.While the AI executes technical tasks, Aicommerce maintains that all engagements remain under the supervision of human operators to ensure strategic oversight.For more information regarding the AI agent integration and the incubator program, visit peterszabo.co About Aicommerce:Aicommerce is an e-commerce incubator and operating partnership that provides infrastructure, AI-driven tools, and management services to digital entrepreneurs.

Peter Szabo live-scrolling the Aicommerce Slack, showing 100+ clients crossing 2X+ ROAS.

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