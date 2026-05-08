Branches and the membership process
Learn about our branches' important role in the NUJ’s membership process, including recruiting new members and welcoming them into the union.
Our branches play a very important role in the NUJ’s membership process, recruiting new members and welcoming them into the union.
Branches also help to review applications from prospective members before they are officially elected. As part of our new training for branch committee members, this 90-minute session will help you to familiarise yourself with the union's different membership types, who is eligible and the role of branches in the process.
Topics covered will include:
- Who can join the NUJ
- Types of membership
- The application process
- Approving memberships
- Welcoming members
- Retaining members
Please try to find somewhere quiet to join the session and be prepared to turn your camera on. If you cannot turn on your camera, you will be asked to write in the chat box instead. This helps us to ensure the session is accessible for all other participants.
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