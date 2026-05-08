Qatar’s auto market rebounds as mobility shifts accelerate
Jaidah Group Executive Director examines shifting consumer demand and new ownership models in a Global Platform video by Oxford Business Group
The video, titled Qatar’s Evolving Auto and Mobility Sector, features Mohamed Jaidah, who highlights how the country’s long-term planning in the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has laid the groundwork for sustained economic transformation. Significant investments in transport and logistics infrastructure – including road networks, rail systems, ports and the award-winning Hamad International Airport – have strengthened Qatar’s position as a regional and international hub.
The discussion points to Qatar’s strategic geographic location, offering access to a broad population base across Central Asia, East Africa and Europe, alongside competitive energy costs that enhance its attractiveness as a business destination. These structural advantages are supporting renewed momentum in the automotive market, which is rebounding following a period of volatility.
At the same time, changing consumer behaviour is influencing demand patterns, with vehicles increasingly viewed as practical mobility solutions rather than status symbols. This shift is reflected in the growing presence of Asian manufacturers, particularly Chinese brands, which have rapidly expanded their market share in recent years.
Looking ahead, Mohamed Jaidah said the coming decade would be defined by continued transformation, underpinned by both public- and private-sector alignment.
“Qatar has undergone a profound transformation over the past decade, and the next phase will be just as significant. With the infrastructure now in place and a clear long-term vision, the country is well positioned to strengthen its role as a regional and international hub for mobility and trade,” he noted.
The video also examines evolving ownership models across both business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments. Companies are increasingly favouring leasing and rental solutions over asset ownership, while individual consumers are prioritising flexibility and ease of use.
Marc-André De Blois, Director of Video Content at OBG, said the findings point to a structural shift in how mobility is consumed and delivered in Qatar.
“What we are seeing in Qatar is not simply a recovery in the automotive market, but a redefinition of mobility itself. Changing consumer expectations, the rise of new market entrants and the shift towards service-based models are collectively reshaping the sector, creating new opportunities for operators while requiring a more adaptive regulatory framework,” he said.
The video forms part of Oxford Business Group’s Global Platform, which features interviews and analysis on key sectors across emerging and frontier markets. It provides insight into how Qatar is positioning itself for the next phase of growth, with mobility set to remain a central component of its economic development strategy.
Qatar’s Evolving Auto and Mobility Sector is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global-platform/mohamed-jaidah-group-executive-director-jaidah-group-qatar-evolving-automotive-and-mobility-sector-research-report-analysis/
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ARABIC VERSION
سوق السيارات في قطر يشهد انتعاشًا مع تسارع وتيرة التحوّلات بقطاع النقل
المدير التنفيذي لمجموعة الجيدة يستعرض تغيرات الطلب الاستهلاكي ونماذج الملكية الجديدة في فيديو من إنتاج المنصة الإعلامية العالمية لمجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال
الدوحة، قطر - 05 مايو 2026: استحوذت شركات تصنيع السيارات الصينية على نحو 30% من حصة السوق القطري خلال عامين فقط، في تحولٍ يعكس تغيرًا جوهريًا في تفضيلات المستهلكين الإقليميين وأنماط التنقل الحديثة. ويبحث فيديو جديد، أعدته مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال بالتعاون مع مجموعة الجيدة، العوامل الكامنة وراء هذا التحوّل وآثاره المتوقعة على مستقبل قطاع السيارات والتنقل في دولة قطر.
تحت عنوان "قطاع السيارات والتنقل المتطور في قطر"، يستعرض هذا الفيديو رؤية السيّد محمد الجيدة، المدير التنفيذي لمجموعة الجيدة، حول دور الخطط التنموية بعيدة المدى التي تبنتها الدولة إبان التحضير لبطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر 2022™، في ترسيخ أسس التحوّل الاقتصادي المستدام، مدعومة باستثمارات هائلة في البنية التحتية والخدمات اللوجستية، شملت تطوير شبكات الطرق الحديثة، وأنظمة السكك الحديدية، والموانئ، وصولاً إلى تعزيز كفاءة مطار حمد الدولي، مما رسخ مكانة قطر كمركز لوجستي وتجاري عالمي.
وفي هذا السياق، يُبرز النقاش المزايا التي تتمتع بها قطر، وعلى رأسها الموقع الجغرافي الاستراتيجي الذي يُمكّنها من الوصول لأكبر أسواق آسيا الوسطى وشرق أفريقيا وأوروبا، فضلاً عن التكلفة التنافسية لمصادر الطاقة التي تعزز جاذبيتها كوجهة استثمارية رائدة. تدعم هذه العوامل مجتمعةً الزخم المتجدد لسوق السيارات المحلي، الذي يشهد انتعاشًا ملحوظًا متجاوزًا مرحلة التقلبات السابقة نحو مسار نمو مستدام ومتنوع.
وفي الوقت ذاته، تطرأ تحولات ملموسة على سلوك المستهلكين وأنماط الطلب في السوق القطري، إذ بات يُنظر إلى المركبات بشكل متزايد كحلول عملية ومستدامة للتنقل اليومي، متجاوزةً المفهوم التقليدي الذي يربط السيارة بالمكانة الاجتماعية. وقد تجلى هذا التوجه في الصعود المتسارع للمصنعين الآسيويين، وتحديدًا العلامات التجارية الصينية، التي وسّعت حصتها السوقية بوتيرة قياسية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
ومن جانبه، أشار السيّد محمد الجيدة إلى أن العقد القادم سيشهد استمرارًا لهذا المسار التحويلي، الذي يعزّز تكامل الأدوار بين القطاعين العام والخاص في بناء منظومة تنقل حديثة ومتطورة. وأضاف قائلاً:
"لقد اجتازت دولة قطر مرحلة تحوّل كبرى خلال العِقد المنصرم، وستكتسب المرحلة المقبلة أهمية استراتيجية مماثلة في رسم ملامح المستقبل. ففي ظل اكتمال البنية التحتية المتطورة، ووضوح الرؤية الاستراتيجية، تتبوأ قطر مكانة رائدة، وتتمتّع بظروف مثالية تؤهلها لتعزيز موقعها على خارطة التنقل المستدام والتجارة الدولية."
علاوة على ذلك، يتناول الفيديو التحليلي أيضًا التطور الجذري في نماذج الملكية ضمن قطاعي الأعمال التجارية والأفراد، وذلك بتزايد اعتماد الشركات لاستراتيجيات "الاستئجار التمويلي والتشغيلي" كبديل مفضل عن التملك المباشر للأصول، سعيًا لرفع الكفاءة المالية. وفي المقابل، يميل المستهلكون الأفراد إلى الحلول التي تمنحهم مرونة أكبر وسهولة في الاستخدام.
وعلى الجانب الآخر، أشار السيّد مارك أندريه دي بلوا، مدير المحتوى المرئي في مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال، إلى أن هذه المعطيات تعكس تغيّرًا واسعًا في آليات استهلاك وتقديم خدمات التنقل في دولة قطر. وأردف قائلاً:
"إن ما نشهده في السوق القطري اليوم أكثر من مجرد انتعاش دوري في مبيعات السيارات، نحن أمام عملية إعادة تعريف شاملة لمفهوم التنقل بأكمله. ما يحدث من تغيّر توقعات المستهلكين، وظهور لاعبين جدد في السوق، والتوجه المتسارع نحو نماذج الأعمال القائمة على الخدمات، كلها عوامل تعيد تشكيل ملامح القطاع، ما يفتح آفاقًا استثمارية وتشغيلية واعدة للمشغلين، ويستدعي في الوقت نفسه تطوير أطر تنظيمية أكثر مرونة لمواكبة هذا التحوّل."
ويُشار إلى أن هذا الفيديو يمثّل جزءًا من المنصة الإعلامية العالمية لمجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال، والتي تتضمن سلسلة من المقابلات الحصرية والتحليلات والرؤى الثاقبة حول أهم القطاعات الحيوية في الأسواق الناشئة والواعدة حول العالم. ويقدم هذا الإصدار نظرة عامة حول جاهزية دولة قطر للمرحلة المقبلة من النمو الاقتصادي، مع التركيز بشكل خاص على قطاع النقل باعتباره ركيزة أساسية في استراتيجيتها للتنمية الاقتصادية.
ولمزيد من التفاصيل، يمكن للمهتمين مشاهدة وتحميل فيديو "قطاع السيارات والتنقل المتطور في قطر" عبر الرابط التالي: -executive-group-jaidah-platform/mohamed-https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/global analysis/-report-research-sector-mobility-and-automotive-evolving-qatar-group-jaidah-director
Marc-André de Blois
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