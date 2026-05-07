For Immediate Release

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Contact

Amanda Wheeler, Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

[email protected]

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES OVERDOSE DEATHS DECLINE FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Health today announced deaths from drug overdose continue to decline in Vermont, according to new data from the Department of Health. The newly released 2025 Fatal Overdose Report shows that 170 Vermonters died from a drug overdose in 2025 which is a 37% decrease in overdose deaths following a historic peak in 2022 with 269 deaths.

“It’s encouraging to see the number of overdose deaths declining in Vermont. However, we can’t let our foot off the gas because there’s still more work to be done to help those struggling with addiction,” said Governor Phil Scott. “We’ll continue to invest in proven strategies because overdose deaths have impacted far too many Vermonters and families.”

“No overdose death should ever be reduced to a statistic. Each one represents a person whose life was cut far too short,” said Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant, MD. “At the same time, this sustained decrease in overdose deaths is a meaningful milestone and reinforces our guiding principles in how we approach substance use disorder: prevention works, treatment is effective and people recover.”

Opioid-involved overdoses continue to account for a significant share of drug-related fatalities, with 121 deaths recorded in 2025 compared to 183 in 2024. Fentanyl and cocaine remain the number one and number two substances involved in overdose deaths, often in combination.

Public health initiatives, including community-based public health prevention programs, first-responder awareness and intervention capacity and expanded access to substance use treatment and recovery, all play a role in the decrease in drug-related fatalities.

More information about opioid use disorder, prevention and treatment, is available at HealthVermont.gov/KnowOD. Individuals can also visit VTHelplink.org or call or text "LINK" to 802-565-5465 to connect with confidential alcohol or drug treatment and other support services, and to find out where to get naloxone and test strips.

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