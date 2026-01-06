Statement from Vermont Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant
For Immediate Release: January 06, 2026
Media Contact: Kyle Casteel - Media Lead
Communication Office │ Department of Health
802-863-7280 │ [email protected]
STATEMENT FROM VERMONT HEALTH COMMISSIONER RICK HILDEBRANT, MD:
Vermont Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant, MD, provides the following statement on yesterday's update by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the federal Childhood Immunization Schedule:
“In Vermont, vaccine policy will continue to be guided by scientific evidence and informed by trusted medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics. Vermont will continue to follow its established Childhood Immunization Schedule. As always, we encourage families to consult trusted health care professionals when making decisions about their children’s health, including their pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist. We also urge caution when sharing or acting on unverified or misleading health information.”
###
About the Department of Health
We have been the state's public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.
Visit HealthVermont.gov ─ Join us @HealthVermont on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.