For Immediate Release: January 06, 2026

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel - Media Lead

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

STATEMENT FROM VERMONT HEALTH COMMISSIONER RICK HILDEBRANT, MD:

Vermont Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant, MD, provides the following statement on yesterday's update by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the federal Childhood Immunization Schedule:

“In Vermont, vaccine policy will continue to be guided by scientific evidence and informed by trusted medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics. Vermont will continue to follow its established Childhood Immunization Schedule. As always, we encourage families to consult trusted health care professionals when making decisions about their children’s health, including their pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist. We also urge caution when sharing or acting on unverified or misleading health information.”

