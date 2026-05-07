Year of the Mentor: Going Beyond Training

The 2026 Motorcycle Preseason is here! The motorcycle preseason is an opportunity for riders to ensure their bikes are ready to hit the road and that all necessary training is completed. This year’s focus is on mentorship.

The Motor Vehicle Working Group, established in June 2021 by the Joint Service Safety Council, is implementing the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s new, comprehensive Rider Mentor Program throughout the Department of War. This program is designed to be incorporated into official curriculum, pairing service members who ride with more experienced motorcyclists to help them build and refine their riding skills. It will also give DAF riders an alternative way to complete Level II and Level III training.

By pairing new or less experienced riders with seasoned motorcyclists, riders will be able to hone their skills in real-world conditions. Mentors will be equipped with a variety of riding exercises to choose from, enabling them to teach both new and experienced riders how to effectively navigate diverse riding scenarios. A key component of the Rider Mentor Program will involve mentors evaluating rider performance during small group rides.

The mentor program will also make it easier for riders to complete training and gain skills to make them better riders.

“The Rider Mentor Program will help reduce training costs for both riders and trainers,” said John McLaughlin, Department of the Air Force motorcycle safety program manager. “This will make it easier to complete training and create more trainers and training opportunities. Paired with mentorship, riders will go beyond just training and gain more experience to make better decisions when riding.”

In fiscal year 2025, the Department of the Air Force lost 11 members in motorcycle accidents. The leading factors in many of the accidents were excessive speed, lack of training, riding under the influence, and lack of personal protective gear.

Training courses detail personal protective gear required for operating a motorcycle. While the helmet is essential, a full set of gear is crucial for comprehensive protection, a principle often referred to as "All The Gear, All The Time." According to the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration](https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/motor-vehicle/occupant-protection/motorcycle-helmets/), motorcycle helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries to a rider and 41% for passengers. Minimum gear includes over ankle boots, long sleeve shirts, pants, gloves and Department of Transportation approved helmets. Airbag vests, which have been shown to reduce injuries in low-speed mishaps by up to 60%, are also becoming another essential piece of motorcycle PPE.

Furthermore, the Department of the Air Force is pursuing partnerships with national, regional and local safety organizations to broaden the safety education and resources available to Airmen and Guardians. The DAF will continue developing motorcycle training programs like the Rider Mentor Program to reduce and prevent motorcycle injuries and accidents.

“By building a robust motorcycle program, we can help riders get experience from a seasoned rider and learn to make the right choices when riding,” McLaughlin said. “Every motorcycle rider should be mentally prepared to ride and prepared for every situation. I urge every rider to learn from and teach others, continually practice your riding skills, and always wear your PPE.”

For additional information on the mentorship program: [https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Air-Force-Rider/](https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Air-Force-Rider/)