Café Aroma Debuts Flagship Brick-and-Mortar Café in Boca Raton, Florida

Rooted in over 60 years of flavor and tradition, the Cuban immigrant-founded, family-run espresso brand opens its first café and mercadito in Town Center

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Café Aroma , the Cuban immigrant-founded, family-owned premium espresso brand, announces the opening of its first brick-and-mortar café, located in Boca Raton, Florida, at Two Town Center Suite 100. With over 60 years of quality, heritage, and tradition, the New Jersey-based brand—known for its bold Cuban-style espresso sold in grocery stores nationwide—marks a new chapter, bringing its dedication to Cuban coffee culture to a hospitality-driven café setting for the first time.“Over 60 years after my grandfather started Café Aroma by selling his then hand-roasted espresso door to door in New York City, we couldn’t be more proud to follow in his footsteps with the opening of our first café,” said Bernadette Gerrity, Vice President of Café Aroma and granddaughter of founder Rogelio ‘Roy’ Montes De Oca. “Our Boca Raton café is built around the same values that have shaped us from the beginning: quality, culture, and connection. It’s an incredible milestone for our family, and we’re so proud and grateful to carry Roy’s legacy forward.”Open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Café Aroma offers a full espresso beverage menu made with the brand’s signature Especial beans. Alongside classics like cafe bon bon, cafecitos and cappuccinos, the café offers seasonal specialty beverages, including a Banana Latte and Dulce de Leche Latte. Teas from House of Waris are available as well. Guests can also enjoy traditional Cuban pastries and savory staples—including pastelitos, croquetas, empanadas, and Cuban sandwiches—sourced from local favorite Vicky Bakery and designed for easy grab-and-go. Anchoring the espresso bar is a bold red Futurmat espresso machine from Spain, serving as an eye-catching and functional focal point.In addition to the café menu, the space features a curated mercadito offering packaged goods inspired by Cuba, Spain, and Latin America. The shelves are stocked with pantry staples, like Cafe Aroma’s espresso bricks and bomba rice for paella, specialty snacks like Bonilla potato chips from Spain and El Norteno Pork Rinds, beverages like Topo Chico and Materva, plus gifts like repurposed coffee bean bag burlap totes, Casa Bosque chocolate domino sets, and beach bags.Designed entirely in-house, the intimate 440-square-foot café seats eight guests and balances functionality with nostalgic Old Havana influences. Vintage red rattan stools refurbished from the 1950s, dark woods, marble finishes, and black-and-white photography of Cuba over the years create a space that feels both elevated and warm. Subtle finishes – like a record player spinning Cuban and Latin music and custom dominoes set out for gathering – add to the café’s inviting atmosphere, encouraging a moment of respite. The café is also available to host evening events.Café Aroma chose Boca Raton as the location for its first café to extend Cuban culture and community beyond Miami. While Miami is deeply familiar with Cuban coffee traditions, Boca offers an opportunity to introduce the brand’s heritage to a growing, curious audience. For the New Jersey–based brand, Florida has long felt like a second home, making Boca Raton a natural place to put down roots.Where is Café Aroma located?Café Aroma is located at Two Town Center, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL.What does Café Aroma serve?The café offers Cuban-style espresso drinks, specialty lattes, Cuban pastries, sandwiches, teas, and grab-and-go favorites.What is the Café Aroma mercadito?The mercadito features Cuban, Spanish, and Latin-inspired coffee, snacks, beverages, and gifts.Is Café Aroma family owned?Yes. Café Aroma is a Cuban immigrant-founded, family-run espresso brand with more than 60 years of heritage and tradition.What makes Café Aroma unique?Café Aroma brings authentic Cuban coffee culture and hospitality to Boca Raton in an intimate café inspired by Old Havana.

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