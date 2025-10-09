Premium Cuban-Style Espresso Brand Cafe Aroma Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Events, Recipes, and Sabor

Photo Credit: Danielle Adams

With over 60 years of flavor and tradition, the Cuban immigrant-founded, family-run brand honors its roots through coffee and community

Honoring our Hispanic culture isn’t limited to one month — it’s something we do every day through the simple joy of a cafecito. Coffee is our way of connecting with our heritage and sharing it widely.” — Bernadette Gerrity

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cafe Aroma , the Cuban immigrant-founded, family-owned and operated premium espresso brand, proudly announces a month-long series of community events and partnerships in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15). Rooted in over 60 years of quality, heritage, and tradition, Cafe Aroma continues to honor its Cuban roots by bringing people together over a shared love of coffee, culture, and community.“Carrying on my grandfather Roy’s legacy is both a huge honor and a responsibility,” says Bernadette Gerrity, Vice President of Cafe Aroma and granddaughter of founder Rogelio ‘Roy’ Montes De Oca. “This year, we’re celebrating big with activations across communities, but for us, honoring our Hispanic culture isn’t limited to one month — it’s something we do every day through the simple joy of a cafecito. Coffee is our way of connecting with our heritage and sharing it widely.”Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, Cafe Aroma has celebrated with a series of events, partnerships, and cultural initiatives, both digital and in-person, to connect with the community, including:• Latin Food Festival (Brooklyn, NY): On September 13-14th, Cafe Aroma kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month as the exclusive coffee partner for the two-day Latin food, music, and cultural festival in the heart of Brooklyn’s Industry City. Cafe Aroma served up its signature, bold Cuban-style espresso out of a branded cart, fueling festival-goers all weekend long. They also hosted a contest for a chance to win a moka pot and a year-supply of coffee that generated over 100 entries from coffee lovers.• Sabor y Sociedad Event (New York, NY): In October, Cafe Aroma will host an intimate, invite-only gathering at Café Habana — the Cuban-Mexican downtown institution founded in 1998 and famed for its cocktails and dishes like their signature Cuban sandwich. Cafe Aroma and Café Habana both honor Hispanic heritage and New York roots, and the event will spotlight this connection through food and cocktails, highlighting Cafe Aroma’s espresso and the restaurant’s specialties.• Heritage-Driven Social Media Storytelling: An ongoing series on Cafe Aroma’s social platforms ( Instagram and TikTok) during Hispanic Heritage Month (and beyond) will spotlight coffee recipes and culture, juxtaposing heritage with modernity by pairing timeless flavors and traditions with today’s social media-driven coffee culture.This year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations embody Cafe Aroma’s community-first approach. In 2024, the brand hosted its inaugural “Cafecito in the Park” at Miami’s iconic Domino Park in Little Havana. The free, open-to-the-public event drew over 100 attendees who enjoyed cafecitos, live domino matches, giveaways, and a chance to meet the family behind the brand. The success of that activation laid the foundation for 2025’s expanded calendar, as Cafe Aroma brings its Cuban-style espresso to even more communities nationwide.Cafe Aroma products are available at leading retailers, including Hispanic grocery stores Navarro’s, Sedano’s, CVS (Fresco y Más), and national chains like Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, C-Town, Food Town, Met Food, and Key Food. Customers can also shop Cafe Aroma with nationwide shipping on cafearoma.com and Amazon What is Cafe Aroma?Cafe Aroma is a premium Cuban-style espresso brand, family-owned since 1961. Founded by Cuban immigrant Rogelio “Roy” Montes De Oca, it’s known for bold, authentic Cuban coffee loved across Latino communities.How is Cafe Aroma celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 2025?The brand is celebrating with events in New York, including the Latin Food Festival and an invite-only event at Café Habana, plus recipes and storytelling on social media.Why is Hispanic Heritage Month important to Cafe Aroma?It honors the brand’s Cuban roots and family tradition, celebrating Latino culture, food, music, and community through the spirit of cafecito.Where can I buy Cafe Aroma coffee?It’s available at major retailers like Walmart, Winn-Dixie, CVS (Fresco y Más), Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and more. You can also shop online at cafearoma.com or Amazon.Who runs Cafe Aroma today?It is led by the founder’s daughters and grandchildren, who continue Roy’s legacy of bold Cuban-style espresso and community connection.

