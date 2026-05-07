Helping vs. Enabling Toolkit: Families Dealing with Addiction Gain a New Support Resource

Love With Boundaries releases new family addiction resource alongside article exploring the connection between mental health, addiction, and boundary-setting.

Boundaries are one of the most compassionate tools that families can learn.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As addiction and mental health concerns continue to impact families across North America, Love With Boundaries has launched a new resource aimed at helping loved ones better understand one of the most misunderstood aspects of addiction recovery: the difference between “Helping” and “Enabling.”The newly released Helping vs. Enabling Toolkit offers practical guidance for families struggling to support loved ones facing addiction, substance use, gambling issues, and other addictive behaviors — while also protecting their own emotional well-being.The launch accompanies a new educational article published by Love With Boundaries titled “ Why Love Alone Isn’t Enough : Mental Health, Addiction, and the Role of Family.” The article explores the complex relationship between mental health and addiction, and how family dynamics can unintentionally contribute to ongoing destructive patterns.“Families often feel exhausted, confused, and desperate to help,” says Candace Plattor. “What many don’t realize is that some behaviors that come from love and fear can unintentionally shield the addict from important consequences that addicts need to experience in order to begin to recover. Families need support, education, and healthy tools to be able to make a positive impact.”According to mental health and addiction professionals, anxiety, depression, trauma, and emotional distress frequently coexist with addictive behaviors. In many cases, individuals turn to substances or compulsive behaviors as a way to cope with emotional pain, while addiction itself can intensify existing mental health struggles.Families commonly experience chronic stress, emotional burnout, financial strain, relationship conflict, and feelings of helplessness as they try to navigate unpredictable behaviors and repeated crises.The new Toolkit was created to help families:* Recognize enabling behaviors* Establish healthier boundaries* Improve communication* Reduce emotional exhaustion* Support recovery without losing themselves in the processLove With Boundaries emphasizes that boundaries are not about punishment or control, but about creating healthier relationship dynamics that support accountability and long-term healing.“Boundaries are one of the most compassionate tools that families can learn,” Plattor explains. “They help restore clarity, dignity, and healthier choices for everyone involved.”The Helping vs. Enabling Toolkit is a free resource, and is now available through the Love With Boundaries website, which includes additional educational resources, counseling support, and family guidance programs.

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