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Love With Boundaries Launches Online Course to Support Families Impacted by Addiction

Celebrating the launch of this online program designed to help the loved ones of someone with an addiction.

Loving someone with addiction can make you question everything — your choices, your boundaries, your self-respect...”
— Candace Plattor, M.A.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For families and loved ones navigating the emotional toll of addiction, a new online course is offering a much-needed path forward. Love With Boundaries has officially launched its self-paced program, “How to Support Someone with Addiction — Without Losing Yourself.

Designed specifically for those impacted by a loved one’s addiction, the course provides practical tools, emotional support, and clear guidance on how to maintain personal well-being while offering meaningful support.

“Loving someone with addiction can make you question everything — your choices, your boundaries, your self-respect,” says Candace Plattor, Addiction Specialist and founder of Love With Boundaries. “But the reality is we can’t make anybody else's decisions for them. We can influence an addict, but we can’t make them change and that is not your fault.”

This comprehensive online course is designed for parents, partners, grandparents, family members, and friends who are often left feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and unsure of how to help. Addiction impacts not only the individual but also the entire support system — affecting emotional health, finances, relationships, and self-respect.

Course Highlights Include:

* Step-by-step guidance on setting healthy boundaries — and sticking to them
* Tools to distinguish between helping and enabling
* Practical scripts for difficult conversations
* Worksheets, checklists, and actionable strategies
* Self-care practices for the family to reduce their burnout and rebuild confidence

Participants can move through the course at their own pace and revisit materials whenever needed, making it a flexible and ongoing resource for long-term support.

“Many people find themselves walking on eggshells, constantly trying to fix crises or feeling responsible for someone else’s choices,” Candace shares. “This course helps shift that dynamic — so you can care deeply without losing your sense of self.”

To celebrate the launch of this online program, Love With Boundaries is offering a limited-time $100 discount with the code LAA2026.

Learn more and register here.

Christine Zitscher - Administrative Assistant
Love With Boundaries
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Love With Boundaries Launches Online Course to Support Families Impacted by Addiction

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