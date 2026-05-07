Majority Leader Michael Carbone Named 2026 Nuclear State Champion

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – Arizona House Majority Leader Michael Carbone has been named a 2026 Nuclear State Champion by Nuclear Matters, the grassroots advocacy arm of the Nuclear Energy Institute.

The national recognition honors state leaders and policymakers who have advanced nuclear energy through public policy, legislation, regulation, and advocacy. Majority Leader Carbone has been one of Arizona’s leading voices for expanding advanced nuclear power, including small modular reactors, as the state faces rising electricity demand from population growth, manufacturing, technology, and data centers.

Majority Leader Carbone has championed policies, such as House Bill 2975 and five other pieces of legislation, to remove unnecessary barriers and streamline the permitting process for advanced nuclear deployment while preserving federal safety oversight. His work has focused on making sure Arizona has the reliable and affordable power it needs to support hardworking families, create good-paying jobs, and support rural economic development.

“Arizona cannot power its future on slogans, wishful thinking, or an electric grid that depends on the weather,” said Majority Leader Carbone. “Nuclear energy is clean, safe, reliable, and available around the clock. It is exactly the kind of serious energy policy Arizona needs to lower costs, strengthen our grid, and compete for the jobs and industries of the future. I’m grateful for this recognition, but the work is far from finished. Arizona should lead on nuclear energy, and I will keep fighting to make sure our state has the power it needs to grow and prosper.”

Nuclear energy is the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the United States and remains central to national energy security. In Arizona, Palo Verde Generating Station is one of the nation’s most important energy assets, producing dependable electricity for millions of people across the Southwest.

Majority Leader Carbone’s advocacy builds on that strength by preparing Arizona for the next generation of nuclear energy technology, which is safer, uses less water, and recycles more fuel than past designs, positioning Arizona to lead in the next energy revolution.

Michael Carbone is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 25 which includes portions of Yuma, Maricopa, and La Paz Counties. He also serves as House Majority Leader. Follow him on X at @MichaelCarbone.