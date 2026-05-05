Rep. Cody Reim Leads Push to Protect Salt River Horses

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representative Cody Reim is advancing legislation to temporarily halt removals from the Salt River horse herd, provide time for a genetic diversity study, and strengthen long-term protections for one of Arizona’s most treasured symbols of Western heritage.

“The current management group is being forced to reduce the Salt River herd by as many as 150 horses, starting this year,” said Representative Reim. “These horses are a cherished part of Arizona’s heritage, and Arizonans have made it clear they do not want them rounded up and removed to satisfy arbitrary population targets. This bill protects the herd and keeps these horses where they belong.”

SB 1199, as amended by Representative Reim, would halt removals from the Salt River Horse Management Area in the Tonto National Forest for three years. Representative Pamela Carter successfully amended the bill to add an emergency clause so those protections can take effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature. The pause would allow experts to complete a scientifically supported, peer-reviewed study to determine the minimum herd size needed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population. During that time, removals would be allowed only for urgent medical needs and veterinary care, not population control.

“I was sent here to protect Arizona’s communities, values, and heritage,” said Representative Reim. “Today, Republicans took the first step toward stopping unnecessary government overreach and protecting the Salt River horses. SB 1199 gives us time to pursue a responsible path that supports the herd’s long-term health.”

“The Department of Agriculture has acknowledged it can amend its contract with the management group at any time, including right now, to stop additional removals,” said Representative Pamela Carter. “Yet the Department has not offered to amend the contract. Immediate action is needed to preserve the herd. That is why I sponsored the emergency clause amendment so these protections can take effect immediately once the bill is signed.”

“I appreciate Senator Tim Dunn and Representative Lupe Diaz for their support in moving this bill forward,” Representative Reim added.

Cody Reim is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 3. Follow him on X at @codyreim247.