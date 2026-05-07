Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,469 in the last 365 days.

126th CES Deployed for Training to Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan- The 126th Air Refueling, Illinois Air National Guard at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois is known for its strategic capabilities to refuel aircraft anytime anywhere. Often not seen are the guardsmen of 126th Civil Engineer Squadron that build or maintain the many physical facilities and grounds that support precision air power.

The 126th CES has deployed for training to Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan.

While in Yokota the 126th CES guardsmen will integrate with the 374th CES supporting host nation relationships and global operations.

“This trip will provide our engineers opportunities to complete hands on training not typically afforded to them on drill weekends. Enhancing the overall readiness of our squadron and wing while simultaneously building relationships with our active duty counterparts and allowing our members to experience Japanese culture,” said Capt. John Audrain, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yokota DFT Troop Commander.

<br>

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

126th CES Deployed for Training to Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.