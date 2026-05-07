Window Solutions Recognized for Its Participation in the Alpine Wildfire Safety Expo

Window Solutions Window Installation

Window Solutions earned a California Senate Certificate of Recognition for its role in the Alpine Wildfire Safety Expo and dedication to wildfire safety.

Helping homeowners understand how the right windows and doors can protect their families and their homes from wildfire is something we are deeply passionate about.” — Holly Huntamer, Owner at Window Solutions

LAKESIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window Solutions has been honored with a California Senate Certificate of Recognition by Senator Brian W. Jones for its participation in the Alpine Wildfire Safety Expo, recognizing the company's commitment to community safety and wildfire risk reduction across San Diego County.The Alpine Wildfire Safety Expo brought together community leaders, local businesses, and residents to advance education and awareness around wildfire preparedness in the Alpine area of San Diego County. The event focused on practical steps homeowners can take to reduce wildfire risk, including home hardening strategies and the importance of fire-resistant building materials. Window Solutions participated as a resource for homeowners seeking guidance on fire-safe window and door installations that meet California's evolving building codes.Senator Brian W. Jones presented the Certificate of Recognition to Window Solutions in special recognition of the company's unyielding commitment to the betterment of the community through its contributions to wildfire risk reduction. The recognition specifically cited the company's collaborative efforts to educate residents on staying firewise and its work offering quality installations from top window and door manufacturers built to ensure lifetime performance. For Window Solutions, the honor reflects the company's belief that community safety goes beyond the job site."Being recognized by Senator Jones for our work at the Alpine Wildfire Safety Expo means a great deal to our team," said Holly Huntamer of Window Solutions. "Helping homeowners understand how the right windows and doors can protect their families and their homes from wildfire is something we are deeply passionate about, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve this community in a meaningful way."Window Solutions has been serving San Diego and Imperial County homeowners since 2004, developing more than 52 years of local expertise as a third-generation, family-owned business. The company specializes in residential and commercial window and door installation, carrying trusted brands including Milgard, Anlin, and Simonton, and completing every project with an in-house team rather than subcontractors. With deep roots in the Lakeside community, Window Solutions is committed to helping local homeowners make informed decisions that protect their properties and improve their quality of life.For San Diego County homeowners in wildfire-prone areas, working with a contractor that understands both fire-safe building standards and California's stringent code requirements is critical. Window Solutions offers professional window and door installation services selected for their suitability for Southern California's unique climate conditions, providing homeowners with durable, code-compliant upgrades that support long-term home safety and performance.About Window SolutionsWindow Solutions is a third-generation, family-owned window and door installation company with experience in San Diego County since 1974. Specializing in residential and commercial installations, the company carries Milgard, Anlin, and Simonton products and completes every project with an in-house team. Window Solutions is located at 11632 Riverside Dr, Lakeside, CA 92040. To learn more, call 619-258-0515 or visit sdwinsol.com.

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