CKG Contractors is Officially Recognized as a TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractor

CKG Contractors Inc., TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractors

CKG Contractors Inc. has been approved as a TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractor, recognized for expertise, craftsmanship, and commitment to installation.

Receiving our TAMKO Pro Platinum Certification is a proud milestone for our team...and this certification allows us to offer North Jersey homeowners even greater value.” — Chris Ewing, Owner of CKG Contractors Inc.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CKG Contractors Inc. has been approved as a TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractor, joining a select network of roofing professionals recognized by TAMKO Building Products for their expertise, craftsmanship, and commitment to quality installation.The TAMKO Certified Contractor program was designed to recognize roofing professionals who demonstrate a commitment to quality installation, product knowledge, and customer service. Certified contractors are vetted through an application process and must meet TAMKO's standards for craftsmanship and professionalism. Through the program, contractors gain access to extended shingle warranties for property owners, cash back through the Pro Rewards Program, exclusive discounts from top-tier vendors, and marketing resources through the TAMKO Store.The Pro Platinum designation places CKG Contractors Inc. among a select group of contractors trained and supported by TAMKO Building Products to deliver high-quality roofing installations across their service area. The certification reflects the company's ongoing investment in professional development and its dedication to providing North Jersey homeowners with roofing solutions backed by industry-leading products and warranties. For CKG Contractors Inc., the approval builds on an established track record of exterior home improvement excellence."Receiving our TAMKO Pro Platinum Certification is a proud milestone for our team," said Chris Ewing, Owner of CKG Contractors Inc. "TAMKO is a trusted name in roofing, and this certification allows us to offer North Jersey homeowners even greater value, from extended shingle warranties to the confidence that comes with working with a contractor held to the highest standards in the industry."TAMKO Building Products has been one of America's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial roofing products for decades, offering a full line of shingles, underlayments, and roofing accessories. The TAMKO Edge Certified Contractor program supports roofing professionals with product training, rewards, and marketing tools designed to help them grow their businesses while delivering superior results for homeowners. Certified contractors are backed by the full support of TAMKO's sales and customer service teams.For homeowners, hiring a TAMKO Pro Platinum Certified Contractor provides added assurance that their roofing project will be completed by a professional recognized for quality and accountability. CKG Contractors Inc. offers complete exterior home improvement services, including roofing installations, roof replacements, and storm restoration work, with every project backed by the expertise and product access that comes with TAMKO certification.About CKG ContractorsCKG Contractors Inc. is a full-service exterior home improvement company based in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ, specializing in roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, and exterior renovation services. The company is committed to providing homeowners with high-quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and professional installation backed by trusted industry partnerships.

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