Looking for a better job? We can help you get there at no cost!

If you’re unemployed or struggling to make ends meet, the Mesa County Workforce Center has programs designed to help you move forward.

Through our Career Development Program (funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act), you may qualify for:

Paid training or certifications

Help covering school or program costs

Career coaching and job placement support

Support for transportation needs and other employment-related expenses

These services are free for those who qualify, but many people in our community don’t realize they’re eligible. Whether you’re starting over or trying to level up, this is your chance to invest in yourself with real support behind you.

Call us at 970-248-0878 or stop by the Mesa County Workforce Center (512 29 91/2 Road) to get started. For more information, visit us online .

Spots are limited, and enrollment is open now. Don’t wait!