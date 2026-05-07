Into the Wild with the Malacara Amazonas Expedition Race

River trekking at Malacara Race Cycling at Malacara Race Manaus will host the Malacara Race

Starting May 8th, one of the most ambitious adventure races ever created in South America will take athletes deep into the heart of the Brazilian Amazon.

The Amazon is more difficult than you imagine. Water is always present and athletes will need to manage their feet, their gear, their minds, and their teamwork every hour.” — Benito Brocca - Race Director

MANAUS, AMAZONAS, BRAZIL, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Amazon Will Decide Who FinishesStarting May 8th, one of the most ambitious adventure races ever created in South America will take athletes deep into the heart of the Brazilian Amazon.Malacara Amazonas Expedition Race returns in 2026 with a bold new concept: combining a world-class expedition race with a week-long sports and entertainment festival in the vibrant riverside state capital of Manaus.From May 8 to 16, the iconic Ponta Negra waterfront will become the official Malacara Arena, a hub for athletes, fans, families and visitors from around the world.Live music, beach volleyball, beach tennis, powerlifting, a public road race, sponsor activations and cultural experiences will transform the race into far more than a competition. It will be a full Amazonian sporting festival.But once the teams leave the arena, everything changes.Into the WildThe 2026 edition is expected to be the most technical and demanding Malacara race ever designed.Competitors will face a brutal expedition course through one of the most challenging environments on Earth: the Amazon rainforest.The challenge will include long kayaking sections through remote waterways and massive mountain bike stages in wet jungle terrain. There will be technical trekking in flooded forest and athletes will need to cope with constant humidity, relentless water exposure and sleep deprivation. They must race and navigate day and night and be prepared for wildlife encounters as they cope with the psychological challenge of racing in true isolation.Race Director Benito Brocca described the terrain as unlike anything previously mapped in Brazil.“The Amazon is more difficult than you imagine,” he said. “Even on the bike or trekking stages water is always present. Athletes will need to manage their feet, their gear, their minds, and their teamwork every hour.”This is not just a race. It is survival, strategy, endurance and adventure in its purest form.An International Field Racing for a World Championship PlaceElite teams and racers from 15 nations will be on the start line in Manaus, highlighting the global interest surrounding the event.The race is the 4th Adventure Racing World Series Qualifier of 2026, and the winners will claim the prestigious Malacara title and a free place on the start line of the Adventure Racing World Championship in Corsica in October. With entry to the World Championship now closed, winning a Qualifier race is the only way to gain a place, so the stakes are even higher.Amongst the race favourites will be defending champions Team Kailas Fuga (formerly Brazil Multisport), who are ranked at #4 in the world. The team includes Thai ultra runner and adventure racer, ‘Super’ Jay Jantaraboon, and they will be hoping to secure a place to represent Brazil in the World Championships.There will be strong competition from other elite Brazilian squads, notably Lagartixa (world rank #24), and from established South American teams such as Uruguay Ultra Sports (world rank #13). The European challenge will most likely be led by the Estonian team, Tactical Foodpack (world rank #16).More Than a RaceMalacara Amazonas is positioning itself as a new global destination for endurance sport by combining one of the world’s most iconic ecosystems and a major host city with tourism infrastructure, with an elite international competition at an authentic wilderness adventure.Few races on Earth can offer athletes the chance to start in a tropical urban arena and finish days later after battling rivers, jungle, exhaustion and the unknown.Teams will gather in Manaus and will participate in a spectacular opening ceremony on May 9th, ahead of the race start at 10.00am on May 10th. They will be racing in the Amazon from 10-15th and fans around the world will be able to follow the live satellite tracking at https://app.livedot.com.br/eventos/malacara26 There will also be live coverage @malacararace on Instagram and on all ARWS media channels. The latest updates can always be found at https://arworldseries.com/live The race is supported by Manaus City and Suunto Brazil, and is a member of the Adventure Racing World Series.

Malacara Race - Amazonas

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