International Teams Prepare to race across Patagonia at Tierra Indómita Vulcania

River Crossing at Tierra Indomita Vulcania Packrafting at Tierra Indomita Vulcania Mountain biking at Tierra Indómita Vulcania Glacier crossing at Tierra Indomita Vulcania Defending Champions Team Expanature.fr

From March 8th to 13, elite adventure athletes from across the globe will arrive in the "Ring of Fire" in the Chilean Andes for Tierra Indómita Vulcania.

Only one volcano will be conquered during the race, but all will feel the untamed force of this land. Welcome to Tierra Indómita Vulcania 2026.” — Nelson Yañez - Race Director

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From March 8th to 13th, elite adventure athletes from across the globe will arrive in the "Ring of Fire" in the Chilean Andes for the third edition of Tierra Indómita Vulcania.Serving as the second Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) Qualifier of the year following New Zealand's MAGNIficent, this grueling expedition race will push competitors to their limits. At stake is the prize of a guaranteed place at the 2026 Adventure Racing World Championship (ARWC) in Corsica, France.Set in the breathtaking Geoparque Kutralkura in Curacautín, the race features a 450 to 500-kilometer unsupported course. Mixed teams of four will tackle 320 km of mountain biking, 75 km of kayaking, and 110 km of trekking.The beautiful but punishing landscape is dominated by imposing giants of fire, including the Lonquimay, Llaima, Sierra Nevada, and Sollipulli volcanoes. Teams will navigate a diverse and wild environment, paddling crystal-clear rivers, crossing ancient araucaria forests, and trekking over volcanic ash fields, sand dunes, and potentially even magnificent glaciers.The unique environment of the Andes presents severe challenges for the racers. As a fully unsupported expedition, athletes must carry their own equipment and manage their sleep strategy while enduring extreme temperature shifts ranging from below zero to 30°C. The rugged volcanic rock born from the center of the earth, coupled with the threat of harsh mountain storms, will test the physical endurance and mental fortitude of every competitor.The international start roster features twelve formidable teams from across the globe, including many from the top 20 of the current ARWS World Rankings and the top teams in South America.Leading the charge are World #5 ranked Expenature.fr, who are the defending champions from last year and this team has a very international mix with racers in their squad from France, Brazil and Spain.The world #2 team is Estonian ACE / La Sportiva and for this race they will combine with the Novopan Andes Team from Ecuador (ranked #19) to present a strong challenge. From South America the top ranked teams are Uruguay Ultra Sports (#6) and BOA of Brazil (#12). While from Europe comes Team Endurance of Spain (#17). These elite squads, hardened by past ARWS expedition races, will be the favourites, but will face fierce competition.Other challengers include Blizzard, Propanel Patagonia, Remanso Valerio, Outdoor San Martin de Los Andes, Tribus Adventure BR, 4 Vientos Hawa, and strong local squads such as Izan Invictus and Aysen from the host nation of Chile. In total, the diverse field features athletes representing eleven different countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Estonia, France, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay.The visionary behind this epic challenge is Race Director Nelson Yañez Cortes. A former member of the Chilean Navy's Marine Corps Special Forces, Yañez has been passionately involved in adventure racing for 25 years and is a former elite orienteer who won the South American Championship in 1999. He brings immense navigational expertise to his course design, having spent over 15 years organizing more than 120 adventure races across Chile.Yañez commented, “Only one volcano will be conquered during the race, but all will feel the untamed force of this land. Welcome to Tierra Indómita Vulcania 2026.”ARWS CEO Heidi Muller highlighted the special appeal of this Chilean qualifier and the expertise of its Race Director. "As adventure racers we want to go to places others can only dream of or see in picture books and this volcanic region of Patagonia is a perfect adventure racing destination." She added, “Nelson has been in the sport for years and has an incredible passion for adventure racing. I last met him when he was competing in the recent World Championship in Canada and he is still a regular competitor on the ARWS circuit. He knows what racers want from a course and I can’t wait to see where the teams will go in the vast landscapes of Patagonia.”Fans from around the globe can follow the adventure in real-time as the event will feature live satellite tracking. For more information, please visit the official race website at www.tierraindomitaar.com and the ARWS website at www.arworldseries.com

Tierra Indómita – Vulcania 2026 - A dream adventure in Chile

